Hocking Hills mentioned as one of most popular U.S. state parks

Hocking Hills State Park in southeast Ohio recently got a worthy mention as one of the most popular state parks in the United States. Photo from Mike Moore

Logan, Ohio — Hocking Hills State Park in southeast Ohio recently received a mention as one of the most popular state parks in the U.S. over the past year.

The travel experts at Travel Lens analyzed Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews for words such as beautiful, stunning, and breathtaking to reveal the most beautiful state parks in the country, as well as the state parks increasing the most in popularity.

According to the research, online searches for Hocking Hills State Park increased by more than 70% from 2021 to 2022.

You can view the full research at https://www.travellens.com/americas-most-beautiful-state-parks.

My family and I are frequent visitors to Hocking Hills with us only living about an hour and a half away. The opportunities to hike and explore the park are big draws for us as we’ve visited often in the past decade or so.

Hocking Hills is likely the most popular state park in Ohio’s system, and it got a boost recently with the opening of a new lodge. The new building was built on the site of the former dining hall at Hocking Hills, which burned down several years ago.

Glad to see Hocking Hills getting some proper recognition.