Another quiet deer season in Pennsylvania

(Photo by Rob Drieslein)

The statewide gun season for deer arrived the Saturday after Thanksgiving here in Pennsylvania. It was a mild day, one that allowed me to sit with comfort in my climbing stand from the darkness of early morning, until its slow advance once again came after the sun receded behind an adjacent hillside.

A group of five does passed below me in late morning. They were walking, but vigilant as they moved past, heading toward lush underbrush that grows a few hundred yards from my spot, a good bedding area.

When calling it a day, I began my decent down the tree. To my left, and slightly uphill, a deer blew. A waving white tail was all I could see, the well-known good-by flash of a departing spooked animal.

Those six deer were enough to satisfy my day of hunting, especially since deer have been hard for me to spot this year when I’m afield.

What amazes me however, is the relative quiet of the first day of the “rife season”. I heard only nine shots for the entire day, and only one was relatively close. Granted, there is highway traffic near enough that there may have been shots I missed, but I’m surrounded by such a large expanse of excellent deer woods and fields, that there simply should have been more shooting reaching my ears.

There have been first days I’ve missed in the past because I had connected with a buck in archery, and was saving antlerless tags for a later time. But it has been many years now since I arrowed a buck before rifle season, hence I’m gun hunting come the first day.

I firmly stand with the belief that the echoes and ringing and repetitions of blasts from guns on the opening of rifle season has experienced a steady decline over the years.

I have friends who strongly agree, pointing to the trends of more hunters tagging deer by bow, especially with the use of crossbows becoming more and more popular.

They also believe that the overall drop in hunter numbers is another solid reason for declining guns banging away on opening day.

It’s just not opening day, however. I hunted three additional days the first week, some of those morning hunts, some of those evening treks. The second week — I was out four evenings. In all that time, I can count on two hands the number of shots I’ve heard.

A change of hunter’s devotion, at least partly, seems at play here. Years ago, hunters would spend an entire first week at camp, hunting each day. The second week had a good share of hunting also. I can attest to that, because I was a part of the camp I’m membered with, who hunted a second week of buck damn hard.

The majority of hunters today just fail to put in more than a couple of days of hunting deer. That is their choice, of course, and I don’t begrudge them for doing so.

Even upstate, with the addition of antlerless deer now being fair game all season long, when talking with friends living and hunting there, the shooting has been low.

Surely, somewhere across the expanse of Pennsylvania deer woods, a high number of shots sounded at least on opening day. But where I hunt, and from others I know who hunt elsewhere, shooting has lessened.

As long as the hunting fraternity stays strong, with perhaps even an increase in numbers, however slight, I don’t really care how many shots I hear. As long as I know there are hunters hunting somewhere.