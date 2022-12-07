The gift of fishing

As we approach the holiday season, one gift that keeps on giving is the gift of fishing.

One potential stocking stuffer is a charter fishing trip for a preferred species of choice. It can also be for a favorite skipper, someone that has long been admired in the waters of Western New York. These piscatorial presents can offer a special connection between family members. It can also be a way for friends to reconnect … and make new friends.

Here is one example of how a charter fishing present can turn into a certain angling serendipity. It started with a chance meeting at a local supermarket when I ran into Deb Morrison of Lockport. I had graduated with her at Starpoint Central and we took five minutes to catch up – we also have our 50th reunion coming up in 2024 and plans were already underway.

Before we separated, though, she mentioned that she wanted to purchase a fishing charter for her husband Ron for his birthday. We exchanged emails and off we went on our way.

Within the week, she reached out to start making plans for a fishing trip present. I was the middleman as we determined that his ultimate desire was to go bass fishing on Lake Erie. Since I had been in recent contact with Capt. Jim Hanley of Angola on a regular basis due to his induction into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, I reached out to Hanley to see if he had any availability. He did.

After a few back-and-forth contacts, we figured out a date (Sept. 12) for Ron and Jim to hook up and go fishing together.

When Deb told her husband who he would be fishing with, Ron had a big smile on his face.

“Mr. Bass, that’s who Jim Hanley is,” he said. “I only have one request. I want Bill Hilts to go fishing with us.” Done.

I picked up Morrison at 5:30 a.m. for our hour-long drive to Sturgeon Point. We spent the hour catching up and the 60-minute drive seemed like five. Hanley was waiting for us and after a quick introduction, we were motoring through a narrow opening that silts in every year by this time. The weather forecast didn’t look good, and we already had our rain suits on. Normally that’s insurance that it won’t rain. Not this time.

Hanley blindfolded us as we headed to our first spot, another “secret” fishing hole that we could not share with anyone. Not really (the blindfolds), but it seems every time I fish with the skipper, he’s got a new special area that’s holding plenty of fish, whatever species that may be. Today it was bass and as soon as we stopped and dropped, fish were on. It was appropriate that Morrison was the first to hook up.

“Fish on!”

Smallmouth bass fishing was fast and furious, but the size seemed to be down slightly. Hanley immediately wanted to move to another spot. Off we went and within 10 minutes we were fishing again. This time, we could see a squall line coming right at us. We were going to get wet.

We ran into port just in case it was a bad one. They were forecasting as much. That didn’t stop us from pulling the plug and in 10 minutes it was over. Out we ran to a new spot. We started to see fish up to and over 5 pounds as we battled bass in a relatively calm Lake Erie. We had a blast together, making memories along the way.

Off to another spot as we continued to share stories on fishing, on life. We could see another squall line approaching. One last cast before the rain started, but with this weather event the wind was starting to arrive. We headed the boat back to port to end the morning, another successful trip in the book. It was a great present for Morrison, one that will last the rest of his life. Mine, too.

With the holidays fast approaching, a charter fishing trip might be a perfect gift to surprise your loved one with. Selecting the right captain is not easy though. Fishing charters are something that, quite often, you get what you pay for. Don’t be afraid to ask questions such as what do you get with your fishing trip, how many releases or hook-ups do you expect with each outing, and how long can you expect the trip to be? Ask for references.

One final thought for a great gift to accompany the charter is a lifetime fishing license. If an individual is 70 or older, a lifetime license in New York (state residents only) is only $65. From age 0 to 69, a lifetime license is $460. This year, give the gift of fishing in your stocking this year.