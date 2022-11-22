Ohio youth deer hunt sees huge spike in harvest numbers

(Ohio DNR)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The two-day special youth hunting season concluded with 9,515 deer harvested on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, according to the Ohio DNR Division of Wildlife. Each fall, hunters 17 and younger take to the woods with a nonhunting adult for a special weekend of deer gun hunting.

Youth hunters checked 5,126 bucks, 3,461 does, and 928 button bucks. In 2021, hunters harvested 7,632 deer during the two-day youth gun season. The three-year average is 6,559 deer.

“Sharing a love and appreciation for Ohio’s wildlife with the next generation is one of the greatest parts of the youth hunting season,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “We are pleased that participation remains strong for this special weekend.”

The top 10 counties for deer taken during Ohio’s youth season include: Tuscarawas (411); Coshocton (364); Muskingum (286); Holmes (277); Knox (272); Guernsey (250); Washington (247); Harrison (229); Licking (228); and Carroll (194).

The Division of Wildlife has issued 39,186 youth deer permits. Unused youth permits are also valid for all remaining Ohio deer hunting seasons.

All of Ohio’s youth hunting opportunities are available to anyone who is 17 years old or younger during the season dates. Youth hunting seasons are also available for small game, wild turkey, and waterfowl. Anyone interested in learning to hunt or becoming a mentor to a new hunter can visit the Wild Ohio Harvest Community Page for information on how to get started, hunting-related workshops, and special hunting opportunities for mentors and new hunters.