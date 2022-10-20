Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – October 21, 2022

Banquets/Fundraiser

Oct. 20: Flambeau River Chapter of the Ruffed Grouse Society annual banquet, doors open 5:30 p.m., Northwoods Supper Club, Hwy. 13, Fifield. For more info, call 715-332-5121.

Nov. 7: South Suburban Chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet, doors open 5 p.m., the River City Lanes, Waterford. For more info, call Scott Gunderson 414-581-3157.

Nov. 12: VFW Post 664 Deer Hunters Ball, 7-11 p.m., Memory Lanes Bar and Grill, 250 Hwy. I, Clintonville. Tickets $5. Call Christina Flanagan, 715-460-6540.

Nov. 12: Vermont Luther Church 66th annual potluck/banquet, 6:30 p.m. at the church, 9886 Vermont Church road, Black Earth. Admission is free with raffle proceeds dedicated to church youth activities. There will be a gun raffle and other premium raffle prizes and door prizes. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to pass, as well as deer horns or head and shoulder mounts to put on display. A DNR warden will be present to discuss any rule changes and answer questions. Call 608-845-1977.

Dec. 3: Whitetails Unlimited Hunters Appreciation Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m. All Star Lanes banquet hall, 4735 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

Jan.14, 2023: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin West Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Sleep Inn & Suites 29 Pines Conference Center, 5872 33rd Ave., Eau Claire, Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

Jan.19, 2023: Whitetails Unlimited Sturgeon Bay Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Stone Harbor Resort, 107 N. 1st Ave., Sturgeon Bay, Russ Austad, 920-743-6777, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

EDUCATION/SEMINAR

Oct. 29: Evening crane watch by Friends of Sandhill, 3 p.m. to dusk, Sandhill Wildlife Area, 1715 Hwy. X, Babcock, $15 for non-members, free for Friends of Sandhill members. Carpool to drop-off site and hike down dike to marsh, rain or shine. Call Vicki Palen at 715-421-9330 for info, or email vpalen@tds.net.

Shooting/Archery

A-1 Archery: Schedule of events. Call Dan Ellyson, 715-386-1217. a1archery.com

Open Shooting 3D line: 10 a.m. to

5 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Open Spot League: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Delton Sportsmen’s Club: 9602 Barry Lane, Wisconsin Dells,. Call Charles Hudzinski,

608-393-5300.

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club: Call for schedule of events, 13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot. Call Roger Vanderlogt,

920-323-4882.

Menomonie Archery Club: 2110 Hwy. 12, Menomonie, call Mike,

715-308-5437, or Steve, 715-505-8627.

Outagamie Conservation Club: Indoor 20- target archery shoot, open all ages or levels, Dec. 9-10, 5 p.m., Capitol Centre, N3502 Mayflower Road, Hortonville. Call John Wilharms at 920-585-0890, or wiocc.com.

Rib Mountain Bowmen: Call Ron Hoppe, 715-573-9212; all ages welcome to participate in leagues and shoots; coffee klatch Wednesdays during winter; www.ribmountainbowmen.com.

Roche A Cri Bowman Inc: For list of events, call Lewis Holmes at 715-347-6211.

Twin City Rod and Gun Club: 9408 Winnegamie Dr., Oshkosh. Call 920-284-6976.

Waunakee Gun Club: Open to all levels, Joe Leslie, 6680 Ripp Dr., Dane, 608-669-0197, waunakeegunclub@yahoo.com.

West Allis Bowmen (WAB): At 11601 West Hwy. G, Franksville. Email wabarchers@gmail.com, or call clubhouse and leave message, 262-989-5035, or go to www.westallisbowmen.com.

Wood County Rifle & Pistol Club: Three days of shooting on Nov. 5, Nov. 12 and Nov. 13, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Range Road, Port Edwards, Sandra Schoenick, 715-424-1011, or email schoenik@wctc.net.

Wood County Rifle & Pistol Club: Call for schedule of events, 910 Griffith Ave., Wisconsin Rapids. Call 715-424-1011.

Shows

Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show: Dec. 9-11, Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, 350 Harbor Dr., Duluth Minn., Friday, 12-8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630, arrowheadiceshow.com.

Duluth Sport Show / Northland Outdoor Duluth Deer Classic: Feb. 16-19, 2023, Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, 350 Harbor Dr., Duluth Minn., Thursday, 3-8 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630, https://duluthsportshow.com.

La Crosse Sport Show: Feb. 9-12, 2023,

La Crosse Center, 300 Harborview Plaza,

La Crosse, Thursday, 3-8 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630, lacrossesportshow.com.

Meetings

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday, 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info, call Jay Reynolds,

920-251-5486.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., clubhouse. Call Rob Beran, 715-223-4363.

Baraboo River Chapter Kids & Mentors Outdoors: Second Monday of each month,

7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, Wisconsin Dells. Call Rick Miotke, 608-415-0755.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly trap shoots, Beloit. Call Janice Chizek,

608-313-0356.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. Call Peter Daanen, 920-632-4452.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever: Monthly. Call Jerry Tribbey,

920-344-5723.

Fishermen Club: Third Tuesday, September through June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to public. Call Lyle Peshkar for more info,

920-452-9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Tuesday and Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. For more info, go to www.foxvalley.com or call Tom, 414-771-0811.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: Third Tuesday of the month. September through May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m.

Open to the public. Call Jim Ryle,

920-680-0055.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club: Monday at Hustisford and Thursday at Fond du Lac. For more information, go to www.hmhrc.org

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association: First Monday of month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public and new members. For info, call Dave,

262-620-8237.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club: Second Tuesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI,

7 p.m. For info, call Bill, 920-921-4337.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Cabin No. 1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. Call Glenn Pfeffer, 920-684-9050.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen,: Second Tuesday of month, September through May, New Berlin Ale House. Call Bob Wincek, 262-679-9752.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club: First Wednesday of the month, 8 p.m. For more info, call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin: 7 p.m., second Wednesday of January, February, April, May, September, October, November, Machine Shed, Pewaukee.

Call 414-213-8245.

Okauchee Fishing Club: 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on first and third Tuesday of the month. Speakers cover all aspects of Wisconsin fishing. Guest fee $5.

Call 414-350-1011.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever: Each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when and where of next meeting, call Josh Jackl, 920-517-1039.

Prime Water Anglers: Third Monday of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point. Call Jeff Rautio, 715-340-5455.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s: First Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more information, call Ralph Vannulde, 920-570-3560.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter: Third Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. Call 608-421-2982.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. Features a guest speaker each month.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings: Call Annmarie Kotuku

608-266-2952.

Sheboygan Walleye Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For more info, call Chris Gasser,

920-994-9057.

Shoto Conservation Club: Second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For more info, call Tom Rysticken,

920-793-2650.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Thursday, 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. Call Mike Schmitt,

920-766-0812.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc: Second Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. For more info, call Jay Zahn, 920-866-9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info, call Gary Kurtz,

414-899-7120.

Winnebago Conservation Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Omarro’s Public House,

Oshkosh. For info, call Betty Brochert,

920-688-3122.

Winnebagoland Musky Club: First Wednesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more information, call Richard Feustel, 920-948-2283.

Wisconsin Fishing Club: Second and fourth Monday of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. For more information, call Bob LeRoy,

414-688-4657.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. For more information, Call Sarah, 262-968-3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Yahara Fishing Club: Second Wednesday of month, 7 p.m. For more information, call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.