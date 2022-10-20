Artist sweeps stamp design contests

Wautoma resident Sam Timm won first place in all three categories this year.

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin DNR today announced the winners of the 2023 Wisconsin wild turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamp design contest. Many talented wildlife artists submitted a total of 34 pieces for judging, which took place on Aug. 27 at the Wisconsin Waterfowl Expo in Oshkosh.

Each year, talented Wisconsin wildlife artists enter to have their paintings featured on the next renditions of the wild turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamps, which are available for purchase through Go Wild and license agents. By purchasing stamps, hunters, conservationists and stamp collectors fund habitat management and restoration around the state.

While hunters are required to purchase stamps to pursue these birds, anyone interested in supporting grassland, wetland and forest management activities is encouraged to purchase a Wisconsin wild turkey, pheasant or waterfowl stamp to support conservation in the state.

This year’s judges were Bruce Urben from the Wisconsin Waterfowl Association, John Motoviloff from National Wild Turkey Federation and Cody Kamrowski from Pheasants Forever.

Wautoma resident Sam Timm won first place in all three categories this year. His wild turkey painting features a tom in strut with two hens. His pheasant design depicts two rooster pheasants in a farmland scene, and his waterfowl design shows a pair of buffleheads in flight over the water, based on a memory of a particular duck hunt that he had on Puckaway Lake here in Wisconsin.