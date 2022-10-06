Bowhunters out of the gate quickly

(Photo courtesy of Bob “Greenie” Grewell)

Athens, Ohio — Ohio’s deer hunters are off to a fast start.

The state’s archery hunting season began in 85 counties on Sept. 24. By Oct. 4, archers had already killed 13,009 animals. That figure compares to the same to-date 2021-2022 season tally of 10,061 deer.

While Hardin, Marion and Wyandot counties started their archery seasons on Sept. 10 as an effort to help contain chronic wasting disease (CWD), even with erasing their combined to-date totals of 85 (Hardin), 54 (Marion), and 105 (Wyandot), the 2022-2023 to-date statewide total comes to 12,765 deer. That figure is still 2,704 more deer killed than for the same to-date 2021-2022 period.

Of Ohio’s 88 counties, only eight of them recorded declines from their respective to-date 2021-2022 season and their to-date 2022-2023 season. They are (with their respective 2021 to-date figure in parentheses) were Adams – 175 (184); Butler – 95 (118); Cuyahoga – 123 (139); Hamilton – 147 (160); Harrison – 182 (192); Hocking – 135 (141); Vinton – 70 (86); and Warren – 51 (57).

The current top five leaders (with their respective 2021 to-date figure in parentheses) are:

Coshocton – 535 (457); Trumbull – 532 (371); Ashtabula – 433 (335); Tuscarawas – 423 (329); and Holmes – 418 (320).

Even several counties that have never historically been considered prime deer-hunting country have come quickly out of the block. Among them (with their respective 2021 to-date figure in parentheses) are: Auglaize – 81 (44); Clinton – 47 (16); Gallia – 147 (73); Ottawa – 44 (22); Pickaway – 40 (17); and Ross – 128 (105).

Ohio Division of Wildlife biologists speculate that if everything goes well – and when all of the various deer-hunting seasons conclude – that the state’s total deer kill could top 200,000 animals.

The state has seen combined all-seasons deer kill totals exceeding 200,000 animals, 10 times. The last year was 2012 when 218,910 deer were taken.