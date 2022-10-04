CWD in wild Illinois deer hits high mark

An all-time high 218 CWD cases were confirmed in Illinois during Fiscal Year 2022 and the disease prevalence rate for deer taken by hunters was 4.5% – the highest infection rate in the history of DNR’s surveillance and management program.

If there is any good news in the CWD report released in mid-September, it’s that no new counties were added to Illinois’ list of 19 CWD counties.

The 218 positive CWD cases in FY22 brings the total to 1,383 positive CWD cases since DNR’s surveillance program began in late 2003.

Stephenson County had the most CWD-positive deer in FY22 with 34 cases – 27 of which were hunter-harvested deer. LaSalle (28), Jo Daviess (27), McHenry (27) and Grundy (25) counties rounded out the Top 5.

DNR’s report suggests the roughly 35% rise in cases from FY21 to FY22 may simply be a result of an increase in the numbers of deer sampled – there were 9,896 deer samples examined this year, compared to 8,377 in FY21.

Some other highlights of the FY22 CWD report:

A section of the state that includes Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and Will counties is an areas of “increasing CWD prevalence, and thus priority management concern due to its proximity to the Illinois and Fox rivers,” the authors added.

Prevalence for hunter-harvested adult males (5.4%) continues to be notably higher than that of adult females (3.5%).

Winnebago (212), Boone (198), McHenry (171), Stephenson (127) and Jo Daviess (122) have the highest number of cases since 2003.

