Getting set for trapping season

(Photo by Kent Weil)

Trapping season will be here before you know it. It’s time to go through what needs to be done before you are ready to lay some steel.

First off, are you ready to go with all the legal requirements to set traps or hunt furbearers? No? Well, get ‘er done as soon as possible because some things have an expiration date – bobcat applications in particular. The only way to apply for one of the 1000 bobcat tags distributed is to apply online before midnight on September 30. Due to the new DNR online licensing system, everything goes into a “shopping cart”. Each time you pay for a “shopping cart”, this third party licensing system charges you a $4 fee. My advice is to pack everything in the cart to pay the fewest fees possible. If you can’t figure it out, check out the next issue of Illinois Outdoor News. I’ll have it all laid out step by step.

You’ll notice, if you applied last year and didn’t get a tag that you have accumulated a preference point. This is a new deal started last year that gives folks with preference points a first shot at a tag. Unfortunately, the points don’t accumulate beyond “1.” Why, since we are paying for this wonderful new permit system they can’t track more than one year, you’ll need to ask the DNR. Regardless, this is what we are working with and at least the odds will be a bit more in your favor if you have a preference point. Note: You cannot apply for a bobcat permit if you received on last year.

Illinois Trappers Association Convention

Got everything you need for the upcoming season? Baits, lures, traps, new equipment? All this can be bought at the ITA Convention which will be held at the Macon County Fairgrounds in Decatur, Illinois, on October 7-8. Admission is free. Vendor buildings are open at 8am – 5pm each day. In addition to inside vendors, there will also be outside tailgaters.

Holding the convention in early October has been great for Illinois trappers over the years. Just as you are thinking of trapping and going through your trapping supplies, here comes the convention. You get to mix with a bunch of like-minded folks and fill the holes in your fur shed for the upcoming season – all with no shipping or sales tax.

There is also a full schedule of trapping demonstrations both days. An auction on Friday night (along with a free feed) supports the ITA’s legislative and legal agenda. A general membership meeting will be held after the vendor building close on Saturday. This is your opportunity to see what the ITA has done for you over the past year and help set the agenda for the future.

Not a member? No Problem. Anything at the convention is open for you including the auction and membership meeting. However, you really ought to join. The ITA has been very successful over the years with their legislative agenda. Otter season? Bobcat season? Holding fur year-round? Thank the ITA. Better yet join the organization. Your $35 membership pays the ITA lobbyist

For additional information about the ITA or the convention, contact President Neal Graves at bzbeaver@hotmail.com.

Don’t forget to get your trapline permissions all lined out. Best to get it done before the harvest is in full swing and farmers are too busy to think let alone take time to talk to you about trapping. Get your permission in writing if you can. It doesn’t need to be complicated. The DNR has one that I use.