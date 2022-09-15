The Great Northeast Podcast: Bearly speaking

New York Outdoor News editor Dan Ladd welcomes Adirondack bear hunter Ben “the bear man” Gadway, who is just coming off another summer of tracking black bears in the Adirondacks with his dogs. Ben talks about what it’s like on the track and how the dogs learn from each other in the process. He also discusses bear dog tracking laws in other Northeast states and beyond. Dan and Ben wrap up the discussion with some fall bear hunting talk and why Ben feels bear meat is among the best wild game meat there is.