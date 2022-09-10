Long Show: Bird buzz – from roosters to sharpies to …

What’s the outlook for ring-necked pheasant hunting in Minnesota this fall? Check out the latest installment of Outdoor News Radio. Other topics with Managing Editor and Publisher Rob Drieslein include new rules for waterfowlers bringing ducks and geese back from Canada, plus Editor Tim Spielman shares an update on the first week of the state bear hunting season. Backyard and Beyond columnist Stan Tekiela then joins Rob to talk about waterfowl migration, purple martens, Stan’s great-horned owl nesting platform, and other nongame notes. Tim Lesmeister and Rob wrap up the show with chatter on late-summer lake trout fishing, the likely end of sharp-tailed grouse hunting in Wisconsin, and the suddenly healthy population of gray wolves on Isle Royale.