The Great Northeast Podcast: Ruffed Grouse Society

New York Outdoor News

editor Dan Ladd welcomes Todd Waldron and Nate Kennedy from the Ruffed Grouse Society & American Woodcock Society. Kennedy, who is the Northeast Region engagement coordinator for RGS, talks about the progress the organization is making with New York chapters, while Waldron, who is the Northeast Region Forest Conservation director, details a number of public land habitat projects around the region and also offers some tips for private landowners who want to offer better grouse and woodcock habitat on their properties.