Long Show: A whole lot of Asian carp … and a state record ‘pinook’

Top topics during this week’s program include the decision from two Ojibwe bands to close wild rice beds to nonband waterfowlers during the early teal and goose seasons. Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman also announce the recipient of the 2022 Outdoor Leaders Award: Chuck Delaney and Game Fair. Grace Loppnow of the Minnesota DNR then hops into the broadcast to discuss the Nobles County fish kill that included roughly 137 invasive silver carp and a few exotic bighead carp. She and Rob also discuss the status of Asian carp on the Mississippi River. Rue Mapp from Outdoor Afro then returns to wrap up her three-part discussion with Rob on her experiences as an adult onset hunter. Tim Lesmeister and Rob then discuss the recent decision by the Professional Musky Tournament Trail to ban forward-facing live sonars at their remaining 2022 events. Tim and Rob also chat about the new Mille Lacs walleye reg for September and a new Wisconsin state record “pinook” that a Minnesotan caught in Lake Michigan.