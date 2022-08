Outdoor News Sounding Board: What’s your dog’s favorite bird to hunt and why?

Dogs are an essential part of Game Fair with over 4,000 of them attending the event each year representing a multitude of shapes, sizes and breeds. The search was on for dogs that like pursuing birds, and at an event like Game Fair, that wasn’t too difficult to find. So during the first weekend of the 2022 event we asked dog owners, “What type of bird hunting do you think your dog prefers, and why?”