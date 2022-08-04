Michigan Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – August 4, 2022

DISTRICT 1

No new reports

DISTRICT 2

COs Todd Sumbera, Mike Olesen, Justin Vinson, Brandon Maki, Sergeant (Sgt.) Calvin Smith, and PCOs Jacob Daniel and Mark Reffitt held a hunter safety class and field day in Sault Ste Marie. All participants successfully passed the course.

COs Mike Olesen and Sgt. Calvin Smith teamed up with the U.S. Coast Guard for the Soo Locks Engineer Day. The COs assisted in enforcing the 1,000-foot perimeter surrounding the Soo Locks from recreational vessel traffic.

CO Cole VanOosten participated in the annual Engineer’s Day at the Soo Locks. CO VanOosten talked to numerous members of the public regarding the job duties of a conservation officer and was able to show several pelts and skulls from various Michigan wildlife species.

DISTRICT 3

COs Chad Baldwin and Nathan Beelman participated in a county-wide active shooter training course hosted by the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Department. Along with the COs, deputies from the sheriff’s department, East Jordan Police Department, Charlevoix Police Department, Boyne City Police Department, EMS personnel, and emergency dispatchers via radio, trained on multiple scenarios and utilized “simunition” firearms and ammunition to make the training as real as possible. Actors who participated in the training scenarios consisted of local teachers and administrators which gave them a firsthand look at how the officers would respond to an actual incident while giving them confidence on how well trained the local units are and helping them understand the procedures for emergency response. The officers also trained and practiced school classroom door unlock procedures and toured a local school to get a visual on the layout. Overall, the training was a success at not only sharpening the officer’s skills but also fostering and building relationships between law enforcement and school staff and administration.

COs Chad Baldwin and Nathan Beelman patrolled Lake Charlevoix. The COs checked several anglers on the lake as well as making multiple marine contacts. Several warnings were issued for failing to use anchor lights while stationary, lack of running lights, and one ticket was issued for failing to provide a PFD.

CO Sidney Collins responded to a burning complaint in Montmorency County on state land. CO Collins found the burn site, which was full of trash. CO Collins recognized the trash from a previous littering ticket she wrote. CO Collins told the subject specifically not to burn it because he had been known to burn. CO Collins went back to the subject’s house and questioned him on burning the trash. The subject admitted to burning the trash, so he did not have to haul it away and pay money to dump it. CO Collins issued an additional ticket for burning the trash. The day the trash was burned was also a burn ban day and the subject did not tend to the fire, almost letting it escape.

DISTRICT 4

CO Josiah Killingbeck and PCO Olivia Moeller were on patrol when they observed a boat on a lake displaying a registration that expired in 2013. PCO Moeller was able to contact the vessel via kayak. PCO Moeller discovered that there were no PFDs for the four subjects who were on board and the vessel had indeed been expired since 2013. The occupants were educated on Michigan marine regulations and a citation was issued for failing to provide PFDs.

COs William Kinney and Rich Stowe have been dealing with dispersed camping complaints in the Lake Dubonnet area located in Grand Traverse County. After dealing with one camp on several occasions, CO Kinney issued a ticket to the camp for dispersed camping for greater than 15 days in the same location.

CO Angela Greenway delivered a presentation at the 33rd annual Senior Outreach Day at the Big Rapids High School. This is a massive event with many booths set up and several break-out sessions for participants to attend. CO Greenway discussed topics such as living with wildlife, chronic wasting disease, baiting/feeding regulations, and how to deal with nuisance bear.

CO Zack Walters was patrolling Rose Lake and observed a family on a pontoon boat underway to the sandbar. CO Walters observed a child under the age of 6 not wearing a PFD. CO Walters stopped the vessel and asked the operator along with the parents of the child how old he was. The parents stated that the child was 3 years old. CO Walters informed the parents and operator that the child must wear a PFD if they are under 6 years of age. CO Walters expressed the concern for safety and issued a citation to the operator of the vessel for child under six with no PFD. CO Walters also issued a warning to the operator for not having a paper copy of the registration of the vessel.

CO Zack Walters was patrolling Rose Lake and observed a PWC with a young child passenger not wearing a PFD. CO Walters stopped the PWC and addressed the violation with the operator.

CO Jeff Ginn was requested to assist on a possible domestic violence incident which was occurring on the Muskegon River. CO Ginn was able to locate and monitor the subjects while they continued their float down river. They were contacted by local law enforcement when they made shore.

DISTRICT 5

COs Chuck McPherson, Ben McAteer, Breanna Reed, Charlie Jones, Jacob Hamilton, Matthew Zultak, and Sgt. Brian Olsen assisted with the Roscommon Youth Academy. The cadets learned what a conservation officer does. Presentations were given on hunting, trapping, fishing, ORVs and aquatic invasive species (AIS). The cadets also got the opportunity to participate in scenarios, involving trapping, fishing and ORVs.

CO Kyle Bader stopped an ORV rider who was riding on the road and not wearing a helmet in Ogemaw County. When CO Bader went back to his patrol truck to check the man’s driving status, the man started his ORV and sped away. CO Bader pursued the man through Rose City and to his garage about eight blocks away from the original stop. The man was arrested and lodged in the Ogemaw County Jail for flee and elude, operating on a suspended license, OWI, as well as cited for operating without a helmet.

COs Matt Zultak and Mike Eovaldi were conducting an ORV patrol in Roscommon County when they stopped an ORV for a violation. When contacted, CO Zultak smelled an odor of intoxicants coming from the operator, who was showing signs of impairment. The operator was run through standard field sobriety tests (SFSTs). Upon the subject’s completion of the SFSTs, the subject was placed under arrest for OWI and lodged at the Roscommon County Jail.

COs Matt Zultak and Mike Eovaldi were at a boating access site in Roscommon County. A subject was observed coming off the lake and docking a vessel that was displaying an expired marine registration. The subject then proceeded to back in a boat trailer with an improper license plate. The subject was contacted, and it was determined his driver’s license was revoked. The subject received a citation for operation of an expired marine registration and improper trailer plate. The subject was given a warning for operating with a revoked license, and the vehicle was turned over to the registered owner.

DISTRICT 6

While on ORV patrol in Midland County, COs Paul Lyden and Adam Beuthin came across a group of people camping on state land. The group had driven their vehicle past a locked gate intended to keep vehicles out of the area. Additionally, the group did not have a camp registration card for dispersed camping. The group was given a warning for driving past the gate and was cited for failing to have a registration card.

DISTRICT 7

CO Sam Schluckbier and PCO Cameron Wright were on marine patrol in Allegan County and came across an angler fishing from a small boat. The COs conducted a fishing license check and noticed that there weren’t any PFDs in the boat. The angler said that he forgot his PFD at home and realized it when he was at the launch but decided to go out anyways. A citation was issued for failing to have a PFD on board.

CO Sam Schluckbier and PCO Cameron Wright were patrolling near the Allegan SGA when they observed a vehicle driving towards them with a young boy hanging out of the passenger window. The COs immediately conducted a traffic stop and discovered two more children in the back seat who were climbing around the vehicle and not wearing seatbelts. The driver told the COs that when they go down the back roads, they always let the kids take off their seatbelts so they can move around and play. A citation was issued for transporting a child less than 16 without a seatbelt.

CO Sam Schluckbier and PCO Cameron Wright were checking anglers at the Allegan Dam when they observed one person drop a fishing pole and start walking away from them towards the parking lot. The COs got in their patrol truck and met the angler at his vehicle. The angler informed the COs that he only walked away because he was thirsty, not because he saw the COs. The angler ended up not having a fishing license and was issued a citation.

CO Sam Schluckbier and PCO Cameron Wright were patrolling the St. Joseph River when they saw a pontoon underway with a young passenger riding on the bow. The COs stopped the vessel to speak to the operator. During the stop, the COs noticed a 4-year-old not wearing a proper PFD, no registration, and no Type IV PFD was on board, and that the vessel was not transferred to the owner’s name within 15 days of purchase. A citation was issued for failing to provide a Type IV PFD and warnings were given for the rest.

CO Anna Cullen was checking anglers along the White River in Muskegon County when she observed two individuals fishing. When CO Cullen arrived on scene, both anglers began to pack up their equipment and attempt to leave the area. CO Cullen observed this and advised the two people to stay so she could take a quick look at their licenses before they left. Both admitted to not having licenses. A citation was issued as a result.

DISTRICT 8

CO John Byars was called to assist the Lansing Fire Department and Lansing Board of Water and Light for a bright green substance leaking into the Red Cedar River. CO Byars with assistance from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s (EGLE) Detective Dan Kennedy and other agencies attempted to figure out where the substance was coming from and if it was toxic. A captain from the Lansing Fire Department found three bottles of liquid tracing dye in a trashcan nearby. The tracing dye is harmless and matched the color of the substance in the spillway. Lansing Fire Department personnel conducted a hazardous materials test which came back negative. The substance was cleaned up by the Lansing Fire Department.

CO Lisa Taube attended the Hunter Safety Instructor update course at the Livingston County Wildlife and Conservation Club. Approximately 20 local instructors were present for the presentation put on by Cpl. Ken Lowell.

CO Cullen Knoblauch was patrolling Portage Lake in Jackson County when an overturned PWC was observed with two females in the water. CO Knoblauch responded and checked the females’ well-being and confirmed that there were no injuries. CO Knoblauch assisted in getting the PWC back to shore where the PWC was flipped back over.

DISTRICT 9

CO Justin Muehlhauser and PCO Paul Lyden checked anglers at the Holloway Dam. One angler agreed to an inspection of the fish in his bucket. PCO Lyden noticed two small bass. The angler quickly pointed out that his wife caught both bass. PCO Lyden spoke to the wife who admitted that the fish were in fact hers. She was issued a citation for possessing undersized bass.

CO Brad Silorey received a RAP complaint regarding an individual who had shot and killed three hawk nestlings. CO Silorey was able to enlist the help of Sgt. Seth Rhodea and COs Sydney Griffor and Chris Knights who were already in the area to assist CO Silorey on another case. CO Silorey was able to speak with the caller who witnessed the suspect shoot the hawks. The complainant stated that he was working on the suspect’s property removing trees when they advised the suspect that they were unable to remove the tree that had the active hawk nest. The complainant stated that the suspect grabbed a shotgun from his home and shot the nest from the base of the tree five or more times. Multiple dead hawk nestlings were found at the base of the tree and gathered up by the caller per CO Silorey’s request. After the caller left the area, all four COs were able to contact the suspect, who was at his home, near the base of the tree when they pulled up. The suspect stated he was shooting at “squirrels” that were becoming a nuisance. CO Silorey questioned the suspect further and finally was able to obtain a confession. The suspect stated that he was angry they would not remove the tree due to the nest. The firearm the suspect used to kill the three hawks was seized, all three nestlings were recovered for evidence, and the suspect was advised that a report would be generated and submitted to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. Hawks are protected migratory birds under state law and federal law.

CO Joseph Deppen was checking anglers on Lake St. Clair. One angler was stopped and said he had some luck and caught two walleyes. CO Deppen asked how large they were, and the suspect said, “I was hoping you could tell me how large they had to be?” CO Deppen checked the fish in the boat and to his surprise they were both smallmouth bass. One was undersized. The angler was issued a citation for possession of smallmouth bass during the closed season and was given a verbal warning for undersized bass.

CO Joseph Deppen and Sgt. Seth Rhodea were checking anglers fishing in a local canal. One suspect had a fishing license, and the other two anglers did not. The angler had 28 panfish he caught in one bucket in his vehicle, and they were sharing another bucket along the dock. A citation was issued for over-limit of panfish, and two verbal warnings were given to the other anglers for fishing without a license. The anglers quickly purchased licenses and finished out their day catching fish legally.

CO Joseph Deppen and Sgt. Seth Rhodea were checking anglers on Harsens Island. Two anglers stated they drove all day and had some good luck. A check revealed each angler almost had their limit of panfish. Each angler, however, had an undersized largemouth bass in their bucket. Both were issued separate citations for possession of undersized bass.