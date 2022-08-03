MDHA Executive Director Craig Engwall resigns

Staff Report

The Minnesota Deer Hunters Association (MDHA) announced today that its executive director, Craig Engwall, has resigned to pursue a new conservation opportunity. The group is seeking applicants to fill the executive director position.

“We greatly appreciate the 7-1/2 years that Craig committed to MDHA as its executive director,” said MDHA President Denis Quarberg. “He helped the organization navigate its way through the pandemic, and our membership is now higher than it was at the beginning of the pandemic. We wish Craig nothing but the best in his new opportunity.”

Engwall said he would share the details of his new opportunity in coming days. He has previously worked in state government, including roles at the MInnesota attorney general’s office and the DNR. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Gustavus Adolphus in St. Peter, Minn., and a law degree from the University of Minnesota.

MDHA will be accepting applications from potential candidates through August 26, Quarberg said.

“We are a strong organization with a growing membership and a strong chapter system. The type of candidates we are seeking are professionals who have a passion for the future of our natural resources and our hunting heritage, as well as the ability to work with stakeholders and people of diverse interests and perspectives on a wide variety of natural resource issues.

“MDHA’s mission is “to ensure the preservation and enhancement of wild deer hunting opportunities through Habitat, Education, Advocacy and Legislation,” Quarberg said. “Our next executive director will be a very important component as we focus to protect, enhance and restore public hunting lands and introduce newcomers to our outdoor heritage of hunting.”

MDHA’s executive director job posting can be found on MDHA’s website.