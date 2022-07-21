Pennsylvania Outdoor News Calendar – July 22, 2022

Banquets/Fundraisers

AUG. 13: PA Trappers Association state banquet hosted by District 7, 4:30 at Warrior Run Social Hall, 196 White Deer Ave., Allenwood. For more info, call Larry Miller Jr. 570-337-9208.

AUG. 13: 61st Lancaster Hunting & Fishing Show & Sale, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Lancaster Farm & Home Center, Lancaster. Call Ron in evenings at 717-371-0395.

AUG. 13: Whitetails Unlimited Central Pennsylvania Deer Camp, 4 p.m. Lambert Hall, Bellefonte. For info, 814-355-7557.

Aug. 20: Whitetails Unlimited Butler/Clarion Area Chapter Whitetails Night Out 4 p.m. American Legion Post, Butler. For info, 724-822-5757.

AUG. 27: Whitetails Unlimited, Perry County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m., Moose Lodge, Marysville. For information, 717-439-0151.

Sept. 10: Whitetails Unlimited Bedford County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m. Saxton Volunteer Fire Co. For info, call 814-935-3553.

SEPT. 15: Betchel & South Mt. RGS chapters banquet at 6 p.m. at Gouglersville Fire House, Reading. For more, call 862-266-7949.

SEPT. 17: Whitetails Unlimited Tri-Town Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m. Tri-Town VFD, Ulysses. For info, 814-203-7615 or www.whitetailsunlimited.com

OCT. 1: Whitetails Unlimited McKean County and Smethport Trap Team Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m. Smethport Fire Dept. For info, 814-368-0527.

OCT. 22: Whitetails Unlimited Rivers Edge Deer Camp banquet at 4 p.m. at Smithfield VFD, Huntingdon. For info, call 814-935-6444.

SHOWS

Aug. 13: 61st Lancaster Hunting & Fishing Show and Sale 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Lancaster Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. For info, call Ron in evenings 717-371-0395.

AUG. 20: Franklin County Pa Chapter Izaak Walton League, gun show and sportsman’s extravaganza at Greencastle Sportsman’s Club, Greencastle. For info, Craig 717-977-9240.

Aug. 20-21: 2022 Elk Expo at Elk Country Visitors Center, Benezette. For info, www.ElkExpo.com

SEPT. 10: PA Trappers Assoc. District 8, 44th annual Sportsman’s Show at Newville Lions Club Fairgrounds, Newville. For info, call George at 717-732-8099.

SEPT. 17: Alburtis Sportsman Flea Market, Alburtis Boy Scout Troop 86 from 8-1 at Alburtis Rod & Gun Club. Call weekdays 6-9 p.m. 484-602-0674.

SEPT. 21: Somerset County Sportsmen’s League 65th annual banquet 6:30 p.m. at Berlin Community Building, Berlin. For info, Rick, 814-267-6324.

Archery/ShootS

Allen County Archers: 3D archery shoot third Saturday of each month. H. Kelley, 8 S. Seltzer St., Wapakoneta. For more info, call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club: 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027. Every Monday Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots: 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org for more info. Every Friday trap shoot, 6:30-10 p.m. Now through Sept. Saltsburg Sportsman Club, Archery Shoots 1st Sunday of each month. Reg. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. For more, call 724-639-0360.

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, Ohio. For more info, call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552. Tuesday and Sunday open to the public year-round.

Clover Leaf Archery Club: 3D shoots 2nd and fifth Sundays year-round 7-11 a.m.; Wednesday nights Aug. 3 through Sept. 14 6-8 p.m. at club in Quakertown. For info, call Randy Freed 267-253-1453.

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club: For more info, call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243. Every Tuesday Open Trap.

East Monongahela Sportsmen’s Club: 3D shoots Aug. 7&28, Sept. 18 at club in Elizabeth. Call 412-716-3292.

East Monongahela Sportsmen’s Club: NRA silhouette shoots third Saturday of each month through Sept. 17, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at club. Call 412-384-4747.

Falls Township Rifle & Pistol Assoc.: first Sunday of each month at Fairless Hills, 7:30 to 11 a.m. For more, 215-630-1001.

Hallstead Great Bend Rod & Gun Club: 3D 30 target shoots 8 a.m.-noon July 23, Aug. 20 at 3340 DuBois St. Hallstead. For more, call Bob Lamberton 570-550-1425.

Hemlock Field Archers of Lebanon: Shoot May 28-30 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 3D schedule Aug. 27-28, Aug. 27-28, Sept. 3-5, every Wednesday July-August. Call 717-272-3614 or 717-306-8782.

Hocking Valley Sportsmans Club Shoots: Third Saturday of every month 3D Bow Shoot, 8 a.m. through September. For more info call Victor Howdyshell, 740-753-3492.

Independent Mountain Men of Pennsylvania: 2022 rendezvous muzzleloader shoot Aug. 11-14. For more, call Gene 724-586-7220.

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club: 2260 E. West Salem Road, Creston, Ohio. For info, call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408. Meets the first Sunday of the month, 11 a.m.

Library Sportsmen’s Association: shoot at 7 a.m. at the club in Finleyville. For info, call 412-398-8936.

Limerick Bowmen: 65 Bragg Road, Schwenks-ville. Pitcarin/Monroeville Sportsman Club: 505 Mosside Blvd., North Versailles. 7 a.m.-noon Sundays. For more info, call 610-287-8850.

McDonald Sportsmen, 2 trap, 2 skeet fields every Thursday 5:30-10 p.m. For info, 412-417-5151.

New Milford Rifle and Pistol Club: All day shoot May 7 (NEPA Metal Madness) at 7:30 a.m. at the club in Hallstead. For more, 570-396-8798.

Nescopek Hunting & Rifle Club: shoot 8 a.m. Aug. 13 at 153 Ridge Road, Nescopack. For info, call 570-239-0072.

Popodickon Bowman: Shoots 3rd Sunday March to August 7-noon in Boyertown. Call 610-972-7474.

Rainbow Bowmen: 1205 Baker Road, Franklin. For more info, call Bill Huber, 814-670-7003.

Saltsburg Sportsman’s Club: 3-D shoots Sundays, Aug. 7&21, Sept. 4. Register 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. For info, 724-639-0360.

South Birdsboro Archery Rod and Gun Club: third Sunday of each month 7 a.m. to noon, through August, For more, call 610-582-5026.

St. Clair Trap & Field Club, Johnstown: 3D shoots 7-3, July 17, Aug. 28, Sept. 25. Night shoot dusk to midnight Aug. 27. Call 814-619-5729.

St. Clair Tremont Trap and Field Club: 229 Sons of Italy Road, Johnstown. For more info, call Gary Pegg, 814-619-5729.

Swatara Archers: Pine Grove. Third Sunday of every month archery shoots, 7-1 p.m. For more info, call 570-345-6254.

SWPA 3D Archery Tour: Aug. 6-7. For info, 412-417-5151.

Thunder Ridge: Sporting clays fundraiser shoot at Middlebury Center. Adult, youth teams. Call Ron 570-220-8921 or Jay 570-753-5260.

United Bowhunters of PA: 907 Derbyshire Ave. Mechanicsburg. For more info, call Gene King 215-287-5029.

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association: 500 Ridge Road, Lewisberry. HP Rifle, 9 a.m., 1 Sunday a month. Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July. For info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

Meetings

Allegheny County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Fourth Tuesday 6 p.m., Homestead United Presbyterian Church, Homestead. For more information, call Mike Stoudt, 412-461-5650.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For info, call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF: Third Monday of each month, 7 p.m. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info, call 570-825-9744.

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Tuesday 6 p.m., Farmington. For more information, call Charles McCormick, 724-437-8121.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Aug. 6: Lehigh Valley JAKES Youth Field Day at 8 a.m., Ontelaunee Rod and Gun Club, New Tripoli. For youths 8-16. For more info, weav1262@ptd.net, 610-509-5191 or visit Ontelaunee.org.