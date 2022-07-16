Outdoor News Radio – July 16, 2022: From clay target shooting to archery prep

Transition season topics like clay target shooting and preparing for archery season dominate this week’s Outdoor News Radio. Tim Spielman helps host Rob Drieslein kick off the show with chatter on a Mississippi River barrier to stop Asian carp from moving any further upriver. Tony Peterson drops in for the third straight week to offer archery season practice tips, then Patrick Durkin from Eau Claire, Wis., shares some news updates from the Badger State. Tim Lesmeister rounds out the broadcast with more thoughts on bad Pittman-Roberson repeal legislation and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decision not to declare the ivory-billed woodpecker extinct just yet. He also talks about the cold water on Lake Superior this summer and how’s that affected lake trout fishing in 2022.