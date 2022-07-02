Outdoor News Radio – July 2, 2022: Wolf plan and Copi sandwiches

More specific details come up in this week’s Outdoor News Radio breaking down the Minnesota DNR’s new wolf plan. Tony Peterson joins host Rob Drieslein to share some summer dog training tips, then Tim Lesmeister joins the broadcast to hit a number of topics, including Copi sandwiches, the U.S. Forest Service public comment period on copper-sulfide mining in the Rainy River Watershed, Carrie Ruud’s decision to retire, and the passing of a fellow radio professional.