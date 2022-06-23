Michigan Outdoor News Calendar – June 24, 2022

JULY 1: Fall wild turkey license application period begins.

JULY 8: Dog training season begins.

JULY 14: Natural Resources Commission meeting, Lansing Community College West Campus rooms 119-121.

JULY 15: Antlerless deer license application period begins.

AUG. 1: Reserved waterfowl hunt license application period begins.

AUG. 1: Fall wild turkey license application period ends.

AUG. 1: Crow hunting season begins.

AUG. 11: Natural Resources Commission meeting, Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater St., Detroit.

AUG. 15: Antlerless deer license application period ends.

AUG. 28: Reserved waterfowl hunt license application period ends.

Sept. 1: Teal hunting seasons opens.

Sept. 1: Early canada goose hunting season opens.

Sept. 7: Bear hunting season opens in the Upper Peninsula.

Sept. 10-11: Liberty Hunt.

Sept. 11: Bear hunting season begins in the Lower Peninsula.

BANQUET/FUNDRAISER.

AUG. 27: Whitetails Unlimited Rivers Edge Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at the The Ambiance, 5225 Kochs Lane, Quincy, IL 62305. For more info call Derrick Nelson at (309) 224-2210. .

SEPT. 10: Whitetails Unlimited Hesperia Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Christ the King, 263 Elm Street, Hesperia. For more info call Brad Harrald at (231) 450-2162.

SEPT. 15: Whitetails Unlimited Kalkaska Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Moose Lodge 2348, 2210 M-66, Kalkaska. For more info call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515.

SEPT. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Petoskey Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the Emmet County Community Building, 1129 Charlevoix Avenue, Petoskey. For more info call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515.

SEPT. 24: Whitetails Unlimited Ruby Creek Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the Ruby Creek Conservation Club, 8152 E. Washington Road, Branch. For more info call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515.

SEPT. 26: Whitetails Unlimited Grand Traverse Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Boone’s Long Lake Inn, 7208 Secor Road, Traverse City. For more info call Jim Kurdziel at 231) 894-1515.

OCT. 4: Whitetails Unlimited Allegan Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Silo, 1071 32nd Street, Allegan. For more info call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515.

OCT. 8: Whitetails Unlimited Kaleva Area Buck Fever Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the Kaleva Tavern, 9289 Walta, Kaleva. For more info call Andy Robak at (231) 362-3161.

Special Events

The 11th Keweenaw Bay Classic Fishing Tournament will be held June 11 in L’Anse, out of the Meadowbrook Ice Rink, 204 Division Street, L’Anse, MI 49946. For more info call 906-370-9034 or visit www.facebook.com/Baraga-County-Next-Gen-Team-436095743830140/

Multi-Lakes Conservation Club: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp., Michigan, 48382. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, 248-363-9109 or www.multilakes.com. Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9-noon. Tuesday Bingo, 6:30 p.m. Friday Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsmans Club: 8731 Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI, 48881. 2nd Tuesday of each month, 7:30 p.m., Main Clubhouse.

Archery

Dundee Sportsmans Club: DSC, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee, MI. For more info call 734-777-2719. 4th Sunday, 3D Archery.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery shoots. 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call 810-724-6579.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call 248-623-0444.

Royal Oak Archers: Archery lessons, shoots, leagues. 2762 Orion Road, Oakland Township, MI 48363. For info call 248-693-9799.

Shooting Sports

Big Bear Sportsmans Club: For more info call Dave Somset, 231-362-3103. Every Sunday Shooting 5 Stand & Trap, 10-2 p.m.

Chesaning Area Conservation Club: 13750 Baldwin Baldwin Rd., Chesaning, MI 48616. For more info call Duane Moore, 989-865-6940. Every Wednesday Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association: 6777 Cline Road, Jeddo. For more info call 810-327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com. Every Thurs. night indoor pistol shoot.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579. Cowboy shooting, handgun, muzzleloading, rifle, shotgun, hunter’s education.

Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club: Trap shoots every Tuesday 4 p.m.-dusk. For more info call 810-231-1811.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp, MI, 48382. For more info call Pete Cesaro, 248-363-9109. Sporting clays: Thursdays 3-Dusk. Saturdays 10-3 p.m. Sundays Noon-Dusk

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call 248-623-0444.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter. Tuesdays trap shooting, 4 p.m.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsmans Club: 8731 West Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI 48881. For more info call Mark Goss, 616-642-9800. Open trap & skeet shooting every Tuesday 5 p.m. till dark & Sundays 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Rockford Sportsman Club: 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call 616-866-4273 or checkout www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com Skeet & Trap: Mondays 5-8:30 p.m., Thursdays 5-8:30 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. CMP, PRS22 action pistol events. Please check our monthly calendar of events for dates & times.

West Walker Sportsman Club: 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI. For more info call Patrick Murray, 616-453-5081. Open 7 days a week all year.

Shows

The Progressive Detroit Boat Show: For more info www.detroitboatshow.net.

Suburban Collection Showplace: For more info www.noviboatshow.com

Meetings

Detroit Area Steelheaders: Last Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell, 586-524-8887.

Downriver Walleye Federation: 3rd Monday of every month, except Dec. 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For more info call Terry Pickard, 248-520-0116.

Freeland Conservation Club: 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call Ken Balden, 989-695-2641.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club: 2nd Sun. of each month, 5:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call 248-321-9503.

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club: 3rd Thurs of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre, 734-847-7814.

Huron Valley Steelheaders: 3rd Thursday of the month. American Legion Post #200. For more info call Carroll White, 734-626-3112.

Metro-West Steelheaders: 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For more info call Henry Nabors, 248-225-4964.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance: 2nd Tues. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean, 989-831-4890.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc.: 3rd Wed. of the month except Nov., 8 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins, 248-363-9109.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 2nd Tues of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For more info call John Wilde, 734-646-6132.

Wayne County Quail Forever: 4th Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore, 734-782-0329 or 734-771-5607.