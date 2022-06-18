Outdoor News Radio – June 18, 2022:

A recap of the 2022 DNR Roundtable from June 9 kicks off chatter this week with Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman. Other topics include better water conditions and more ducks in North Dakota this spring and thoughts on DNR Fisheries chief Brad Parsons’ roundtable presentation. “T3” or “Tackle” Terry Tuma then jumps into the show with some observations on fishing success as late spring transitions into summer. Top topics with Tim Lesmeister this week include burbot (eelpout) populations in Minnesota, a little yellow bass and bullhead chatter, remembering Paul Englund, and a final recap on the roundtable.