Trails, recreation areas closed in several north-central counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Several trails and recreation areas in Ashland, Morrow, and Richland counties will be closed until further notice due to damage caused by recent storms, according to the Ohio DNR.

“In order to protect the safety of our visitors, we are temporarily closing areas that were damaged by recent severe storms,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Cleanup efforts are underway, and we look forward to getting everything back open quickly. In the meantime, we have more than 70 other state parks that are fully open and perfect to explore!”

Initial response to this week’s severe weather focused on visitor safety and included general clean-up as well as clearing roadways, campgrounds, and other high-traffic areas. With general access and some power restored, staff have been able to fully assess the trail conditions.

Trails, bridges, stairs, and boardwalks located in Mohican State Park and Forest, as well as Malabar Farm State Park sustained significant damage. In many areas these trails are impassable due to downed trees and must be closed for visitor safety.

Facility and trail status are outlined below. Updated information is available at ohiodnr.gov.

Malabar Farm State Park

Mt. Jeez overlook trail is open, all remaining trails are closed.

Big House, visitor center, and gift store are closed.

Malabar Farm Restaurant updates posted here.

Mohican State Park

All trails are closed (this includes hiking trails, bridle trails, and the mountain bike trail).

Campgrounds are open to existing reservations with limited amenities.

Lodge operations, with limited amenities, are expected to resume over the weekend as electric services are restored. For updates, visit the website.

Mohican State Forest

All trails are closed.

All forestry camping areas are closed.

Mt. Gilead State Park

Campground is closed, expected to reopen on Monday, June 20.

Guests with camping, cabin, or lodge reservations are being contacted. Trails will open as trees are cleared and any necessary repairs are made.