Pennsylvania a leader in spending to battle spread of CWD in deer

Only three states spend more than Pennsylvania in battling chronic wasting disease, according to the National Deer Association.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission spent an average of $2.5 million per year from fiscal year 2018 to 2020, noted Kip Adams, the group’s chief conservation officer. In the last five years, the state has spent over $10.3 million on CWD efforts.

Those hefty expenditures – which include staff salaries, sample collection and testing, deer carcass disposal, testing supplies, staff time, paying for gas and mileage, CWD education, etc. – are exceeded only by those of Missouri, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Missouri spent over $3.5 million in 2021 on its CWD fight, Adams noted; Wisconsin spends upwards of $3 million annually and Minnesota spent $2.8 million in 2020.

Then, on the list of big spenders fighting the spread of CWD, after Pennsylvania are Michigan, which spent $1.3 to $1.5 million in 2021, said Adams, and Texas, which spent nearly $2.1 million in fiscal year 2020.

Here in Pennsylvania, we spend so much for a combination of reasons, Adams, a resident of Knoxville, Pa., pointed out.

“The big three are: No. 1, we have a lot of deer farms – five of our seven disease management areas are a result of a CWD positive captive deer,” he said.

“The second reason is that hunting is so important to our state. Fortunately, the Game Commission takes an aggressive approach to safeguarding our future deer herd and hunting opportunities.”

The exorbitant costs of fighting CWD were included in Adams’ recent post on the website of the National Deer Association, which contends that CWD drains deer dollars, it doesn’t generate them. Read it at https://deerassociation.com/cwd-drains-deer-dollars-it-doesnt-generate-them/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=05-26-2022.