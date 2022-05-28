Outdoor News Radio – May 28, 2022: Legislative action – but mostly lack thereof

News dominates the first segment of this week’s Outdoor News Radio as Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Minnesota Editor Tim Spielman break down what happened (and mostly what didn’t happen) during the 2022 state legislative session. Top topics include potential implementation of allowing rifles for deer hunting statewide and the potential end (by legislation) of antler-point restrictions. Then fishing guide Fred Parnow from Border View Lodge on Lake of the Woods joins the broadcast for a segment to describe the hot walleye bite and outlook for the rest of open water 2022 on the incredible border water. Tim Lesmeister jumps in to talk about Atlantic salmon fishing in Ireland, where he vacationed last week, then he and Rob conclude the show with a discussion on a high-profile hunting case from out west.