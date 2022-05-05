Minnesota Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – May 6, 2022

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) removed and demolished a fishing shelter left on Lake of the Woods. Anglers were checked on the Warroad River, as were turkey hunters in Roseau and Marshall counties.

CO Corey Sura (Baudette) reports another week of high, fast, dirty water and less-than-ideal weather conditions made angling success for sturgeon pretty low throughout the week. Most anglers checked on the river were using a minimum of 10 ounces of weight to stay on bottom.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls) issued a permit for a car-killed deer and a permit to take nuisance beavers. He continued to monitor turkey-hunting activity and conducted follow-up on ongoing cases.

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck) reports monitoring spring fish run activity and area ATVing activity and seasonal trail closures.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) reports attending a firearms safety class in Plummer. A possible wetlands violation was checked. Angling activity was monitored on area lakes and creeks.

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji) monitored area streams for spring fish run activity. Incidentally caught otters were seized and donated to the Minnesota Trappers Association fur project. The CO also spent a day on the Rainy River, checking sturgeon anglers. The current remains strong and the bite was slow. A complaint about an individual burning prohibited materials was investigated.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports investigating TIP calls about deer possibly killed out of season and an ATVer operating illegally. Several calls about dead deer were taken, as were calls about dead swans and eagles. All the swans appeared to have struck power lines, and there was no immediately known cause of death of the eagle. Calls were answered about posting of private lands and what to do with illegal stands located on a person’s private property.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week checking the last of the area’s ice fishermen. Rain and warmer weather has started to open up some of the lakes, but some ice remains. CO Swedberg also assisted with water survival training for the Minnesota State Patrol Academy.

CO Al Peterson (Osage) checked ice anglers, monitored ice conditions, worked a slow bowfishing opener, and handled calls about bears and incidental trapping kills.

CO Steve Chihak (Moorhead) spent the week working sportfishing, spring turkey hunting, and ATVing enforcement. A law and ethics presentation was given to an ATV safety class in Ada.

CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) monitored area rivers and streams for fish run activity. WMAs and WPAs were patrolled for activity.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week checking angling and turkey-hunting activity. CO Landmark also assisted neighboring COs with a possible fish overlimit complaint. CO Landmark also seized an incidental otter and issued a possession tag for a road-killed otter.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Andrew Goodman (Fergus Falls) observed many area lakes become clear of ice during the week. Some of the deeper and more wind-protected lakes will need some sunshine to completely be ice-free. Goodman worked turkey hunters and shore anglers, with both groups reporting minimal success as they battled shifting winds and rain.

CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) checked turkey hunters and fish spawning areas. Cool weather has slowed some spawning fish, but it will be picking up soon. A bowfished carp was found in the middle of a county road intersection in Douglas County. Please have a spot to dispose of your rough fish rather than the roadway or road ditch.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) patrolled the Alexandria and Osakis areas, mainly monitoring panfish-fishing activity. Ice-out occurred on most area lakes this week. Bowfishing activity has been minimal with the cold and rainy weather.

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the week were concentrated on checking anglers, boaters, and spring beaver trappers. Additional time was spent checking ATV operators and turkey hunters. With area lakes being free of ice, station equipment was prepared for open-water use.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) investigated a TIP regarding a trapping case and spent time patrolling state forest lands in the area for turkey-hunting activity and operation of ATVs on closed trails.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) responded to a trapping and litter complaint in the Lake George station. Mathy also took a call about a sick deer and answered questions about bear-hunting regulations.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls) reports the sturgeon “keep” season on the Rainy River is in full swing. However, rain and high water levels have made fishing not enjoyable and difficult. Enforcement action for the week included boat registration issues and failure to have the proper boat safety equipment.

CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls) reports checking sturgeon anglers throughout the week on the Rainy River. ATVing and trapping activity also were monitored in the area. Simonson would like to remind people to continue to check and make sure the proper boat safety equipment is on board their boats before heading out.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports state forests, roads, and trails were monitored for compliance with closures and restrictions now in place. Follow-up on illegal structures on state lands was worked on, with information passed on to appropriate divisions. Ice conditions have deteriorated rapidly.

CO Aaron Larson (Tower) primarily checked for snowmobiling and ATVing activity around his station.

CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) continued monitoring closed seasonal roads and ATV trails. Time also was spent speaking at a firearms safety class in Hibbing and a banquet in Chisholm.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO Mary Manning (Hovland) checked anglers on Lake Superior tributaries and near their mouths. Recent rain and snowmelt is helping clear rivers of ice, but water temperatures are still low and fish are scarce. CO Manning seized an accidentally taken otter, issued car-kill permit, and took reports of washouts on area forest roads. Drivers on state forest roads are urged to use caution as quickly melting snowpack inland is overwhelming some culvert pipes and water flowing over road surfaces is causing instability of some roads.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) reports assistance was provided to a neighboring officer with an ongoing investigation. Enforcement action for decorative tree theft and traffic violations is pending. Many people are eager for the ATV season to be under way, but please wait until the trails are open to prevent resource and trail damage.

CO David Schottenbauer (Silver Bay) finished up a trapping complaint this week, as well as some training in the Twin Cities metro with other allied agencies for public unrest response.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports another week of slow fishing reports on Lake Superior tributaries. A local angler predicts steelhead madness will be upon us in two weeks. Hill also began patrolling for beaver-trapping activity as water has begun flowing.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked spring fish run activities and Lake Superior stream fishing. High water continues to be a challenge for spring anglers. Murray also assisted with water survival training at the State Patrol Academy.

CO Vinny Brown (Northome) checked anglers and monitored trapping activity. Animal related calls and complaints were taken. Enforcement action was taken for fishing without a license and taking walleye and northern pike during the closed season.

CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) patrolled state parks, and checked anglers and ATVing activity.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) monitored trapping activity, worked spring fish run, and performed equipment maintenance. CO Fairbanks and his K9 partner also attended K-9 unit training and assisted with a shining case. Enforcement action was taken for license issues.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ice anglers with some using boards to get to the last ice on area lakes. CO Sutherland also gave a presentation to the Grand Rapids Area Lions Club on local furbearers this past week. CO Sutherland also followed up on littering cases from this spring.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) focused enforcement efforts on angling, trapping, ATVing, and AIS activities. Numerous questions regarding the upcoming fishing opener were fielded, as were several nuisance-animal complaints.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) patrolled the station for ATVing and angling activity. Trails are still too wet to ride, but most of the snow is gone, even in the wooded areas. Enforcement action was taken for burning prohibited materials.

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth) worked shore anglers along the North Shore and followed up on trespassing complaints related to ATV use.

CO Jeff Humphrey (Cromwell) patrolled state parks and state forests for spring road and trail closures. CO Humphrey received calls and complaints about nuisance animals, trapping concerns, wolf depredation, and turkey hunting.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Keith Olson (Lake Superior Marine Unit) worked shore and river anglers along the North Shore during the week. Olson also assisted with water safety training for the State Patrol Academy class. Bear sightings and concerns have been fielded in the Duluth area.

CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked anglers and boaters on Lake Superior. An ATV safety was facilitated in Moose Lake. Complaints about dogs chasing deer and angler trespass were received.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Calie Kunst (Crosslake) spent time throughout the week patrolling ATVing activity in the area and responding to a wetland-filling complaint.

CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) spent the week on fishing, trapping, burning, spring forest closure, and fish run activities.

CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) reports checking ATV riders and turkey hunters. Anglers and bow fishermen also were contacted. Nuisance-bear calls are coming in with bears out searching for easy food sources and ending up in residential yards.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) patrolled for angling, all-terrain vehicle, and prohibited burning activity. The couple days of rain improved the area fire conditions. Without 3 inches of accumulated snow in the forest, a permit is now required to burn vegetative material.

CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) reports some area lakes are completely ice-free and the majority of other area lakes will be ice-free by the end of the week. Sullivan also addressed big-game issues that included high populations of deer and nuisance bears.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) followed up on a sucker-out-of-season case in which citations were issued. A complaint about dogs chasing deer is currently under investigation. A reminder to dog owners to keep your pets at home or it may cost you $500 just in restitution per deer.

CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) assisted volunteer instructors with a couple of firearms safety classes in the Hinckley area. A few more lakes became ice-free and anglers had some luck netting smelt during the smelt run.

CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked turkey hunting, trapping, and ATVing enforcement during the week.

CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week investigating wolf depredation calls, wetland complaints, and taking miscellaneous wildlife-related calls. Patrol for boating, angling, ATVing, and hunting activity was conducted. Complaints have started to come in about garbage being left by anglers along the St. Croix River. Please remember to clean up after yourself.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) checked area panfishing activity. He also took phone calls about possible trespassing and turkey-hunting problems. The CO located a bald eagle that appeared sick and was transported to Garrison Animal hospital where it tested positive for avian flu.

CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) is seeing angling activity picking up with all area lakes free of ice. An ATV safety training class was attended.

CO Chad Thesing (Albany) worked angling activity in the area, mainly from shore. Turkey hunters were observed out and about. A law talk was given to the Meire Grove DNR firearms safety class.

CO Leah Kampa (Annandale) monitored turkey hunters and anglers. Time also was spent on a law and ethics talk at a local firearms safety class.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Clint Fitzgerald (Buffalo) spent the week checking anglers and turkey hunters. Enforcement action was taken for driving after suspension, extra lines, and fishing without a license.

CO Ryan Hanna (Milaca) received a couple of tips about anglers keeping walleyes. The investigations are ongoing and he’ll continue to monitor the hot spots.

CO Blong Lor (Center City) spent the week checking anglers and turkey hunters. Time also was spent following up on investigations and complaints.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO Alexander Birdsall (Waconia) reports angling activity in the station remains persistently slow. Multiple anglers have been found to be taking trout out of season for stream trout in inland lakes. Assistance was given to the Missouri DNR in an ongoing investigation.

CO Thephong Le (ELCOP) patrolled the metro area for AIS, fishing, and Fort Snelling State Park for park usage. He encountered violations of no vehicle permit, vehicles parked in closed areas, unleashed dogs, angling with extra lines, no fishing license, and fishing for game fish during the closed season.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Garrett Thomas (Eagan) spent time patrolling for stream trout anglers and turkey hunters in the area. Both trout fishing in streams and crappie fishing on local lakes have been productive. Time also was spent assisting at the State Patrol Academy and training with allied agencies locally.

CO Chris Tetrault (Maplewood) checked area anglers and worked the St. Croix River opener. The weather dampened the spirit of many, and not many anglers were found on the river. He also continued with an ongoing fire investigation. Assistance was also given to DNR Wildlife with the Eagle Cam eaglet that fell out of the nest.

CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) reports working the St. Croix River fishing opener and also patrolling area lakes. He assisted another agency with a drowning investigation and spent time doing AIS enforcement.

CO Tony Salzer (Ham Lake) patrolled Anoka County for angling and hunting activity. He assisted Anoka County officials with a wildlife-related call and answered questions about wildlife. Salzer also took a call about a turkey that was shot illegally.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Daniels worked angling, public access, and turkey-hunting enforcement this past week. Rain and wind kept activity low throughout the week. Reminder to boaters to make sure they have all the necessary safety equipment on board before taking to the water in coming weeks.

CO Jim Robinson (Slayton) spent the week checking stream anglers, ATV operators, and turkey hunters. Much-needed rains have helped anglers launch their boats for spring test runs.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Shane Vernier (Willmar) spent time working angling activity. He also gave several boat and water safety talks with the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office at a Little Crow Anglers kids fishing event. Vernier also followed up on a pelican-taking violation.

CO Nicholas Klehr (Litchfield) checked shore anglers during the week and worked AIS enforcement as people are taking their boats out of storage and bringing them back to lakes for the summer. Klehr also worked ORV, ATV, and OHM enforcement during the week.

CO Brett Wiltrout (Hutchinson) spent time this week patrolling for turkey hunters and assisting DNR Wildlife with a nongame bird. Other activities included investigating a wetland violation and sportfishing enforcement. The end of the week included an investigation into a motor vehicle being operated on a state trail.

CO Dustin Miller (Windom) continued following up on a hunter-harassment case this past week. Turkey-hunting investigations are ongoing and hunters continue to experience difficulties harvesting birds locally. Litter at public accesses and WMAs continues to be the focus of enforcement efforts.

CO Eric Schettler (Fairmont) conducted site inspections on shoreline improvements.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Tyler Lusignan (Faribault) reports checking anglers and turkey hunters. Multiple turkey-hunting violations were detected.

CO Jeremy Henke (Albert Lea) spent the week following up on several investigations. He also spent time checking turkey hunters and anglers.

CO Meng Moua (Spring Valley) spent time checking anglers and turkey hunters. The rain and wind that’s been around much of the week appeared to have slowed down the fishing and hunting activities. Time also was spent on ATV enforcement.

CO Corey Wiebusch (Mankato 2) checked turkey hunters, ATV riders, and anglers throughout the week. A litter case was made after a witness reported an individual dumping a tractor rim along the Le Sueur River.

CO Brent Ihnen (Waseca) patrolled his station for fishing and turkey-hunting activity this week. Additional time was spent patrolling for boating and ATV activity.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Mitch Boyum (Rushford) reports completing a year-and-a-half investigation on a deer case where charges were filed and a deer and firearms were seized. Time also was spent checking trout anglers. Success has been spotty because the weather has been cold and windy. Turkey hunters were also checked.

CO Derek Schneider (Zumbrota) handled a recreational vehicle trespass complaint. Presentations were given to a youth ATV safety classes in Goodhue.

CO Tom Hemker (Winona) reports turkey hunters were out, but there seemed to be little pressure on public lands. He checked sturgeon fishermen on the Rainy River and saw low numbers of anglers. Hemker received many calls about injured or sick wild animals, including more concerns about a red fox in town.

CO Kevin Prodzinski (Wabasha) worked an enforcement detail on the Canadian border during the weekend.

CO Annette Kyllo (Rochester) spent time following up on multiple complaints about coyotes dumped in ditches, a sick eagle, and fielded deer-feeding complaints.