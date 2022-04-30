Outdoor News Radio – April 30, 2022: Birds, birds and … American eel in Minnesota waters?

Top talkers on this week’s Outdoor News Radio with Rob Drieslein include a preview of the MN-Fish Summit on Tuesday, May 3 at Clam headquarters in Rogers. Also, Tim Spielman updates listeners on new puppies his hunting dog delivered last week, and the progress of ice-out receives some attention. Then, Backyard and Beyond columnist Stan Tekiela joins the show to update listeners on avian flu as well as the status of spring migration and his recent trip west to photograph sage grouse. Tim Lesmeister offers some ice-out crappie tips, his thoughts on Minnesota DNR Fisheries biologist Paul Radomski’s new book on walleyes and whether he’s ever caught an American eel in Minnesota waters.