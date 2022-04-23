Outdoor News Radio – April 23, 2022: An Upper Red walleye boost and ice-crappie fishing

Top topics in this week’s Outdoor News Radio include a recap of the A-turkey season as well as early season trout. Tim Spielman breaks down his story involving DNR Enforcement’s search for those responsible for the wanton waste of some snow geese. There’s also a great new open-water walleye regulation for Upper Red Lake this year, a new huge state-record blue cat down in Mississippi, and ice-crappie fishing is underway across a good chunk of Minnesota.