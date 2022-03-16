Bonus harvest authorizations for spring turkey season available March 21

(Wisconsin DNR)

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin DNR will begin selling 2022 bonus turkey harvest authorizations on Monday, March 21, with a designated sale date for each zone.

Previously known as leftover permits, bonus harvest authorizations are available for purchase through the DNR’s online license portal at GoWild.Wi.Gov or at all license agents. Sales begin at 10 a.m. and run through midnight each day.

Hunters who want additional harvest authorizations or who missed the spring turkey drawing deadline last December can purchase bonus authorizations beginning March 21.

Bonus harvest authorizations are $10 for residents and $15 for non-residents. Both residents and non-residents will have equal opportunities for purchase. Hunters can purchase bonus authorizations at a rate of one per day until the zone and time period are sold out or until the season closes. Bonus harvest authorization purchases will not affect preference point status for future spring drawings.

The scheduled sales dates for the 2022 spring turkey bonus harvest authorizations are:

Zone 1 – Monday, March 21

Zone 2 – Tuesday, March 22

Zone 3 – Wednesday, March 23

Zone 4 – Thursday, March 24

Zone 5 – Friday, March 25

Zone 6 – No bonus harvest authorizations available

Zone 7 – Friday, March 25

The Go Wild system will use an online queue to assign random numbers to customers who enter the site between 9:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. There is no advantage to entering the site prior to 9:45 a.m. Customers who join after 10 a.m. will be added to the queue in order of arrival.

The DNR recommends that turkey hunters interested in purchasing a Conservation Patron license do so before March 21 to make the bonus harvest authorization process as quick and easy as possible.

After zone-specific sales conclude the week of March 21-25, all remaining bonus turkey harvest authorizations for all zones will be available for purchase Saturday, March 26 at 10 a.m.

In total, 101,671 bonus turkey harvest authorizations are available across turkey zones 1-5 and 7 for the 2022 spring season. No bonus harvest authorizations are available for zone 6 as all available permits were issued via the spring drawing.

All spring turkey hunters must possess a valid spring turkey license, a 2022 wild turkey stamp and a valid turkey harvest authorization. If they have not already done so, hunters will be required to purchase the spring turkey license and stamp authorization when purchasing a bonus harvest authorization.

The spring turkey season is comprised of six seven-day periods running Wednesday through the following Tuesday. A total of seven zones will be open for hunting in 2022. Spring Turkey season dates are as follows: