Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – March 4, 2022

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Allegheny County Game Warden Evan McDaniel is investigating the death of approximately 50 crows found on a railroad in Pittsburgh.

Fayette County Game Warden Zachery Hay reports an individual in Upper Tyrone Township was found guilty of harvesting an antlerless deer through the use of bait within four safety zones.

Indiana County Game Warden Jon Walker he and Deputy Hildebrand encountered multiple pheasant hunters taking advantage of late-season opportunities.

Somerset County Game Warden Ned Kimmel reports a coyote trapper recently pleaded guilty to not properly tagging four traps. He received a citation for one of the violations and was warned for others.

Somerset County Game Warden Andy Harvey reports a Rockwood man was found guilty of harvesting a trophy-class buck through the use of bait. The total penalty came to $5,550, which included replacement costs for a trophy animal.

Washington County Game Warden Adam Traynor reports an individual has pleaded guilty to the unlawful killing of a 150-inch trophy-class antlered deer.

Washington County Game Warden Adam Traynor reports an individual is being charged with trespassing and hunting without a license during the extended firearms season.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Michael J. Papinchak reports receiving information from an informant who witnessed someone kill two deer and not tag them. The deer were found at a butcher shop, fully processed. Both deer were found to be illegal, and charges related to orange, tagging and safety zones also were filed. The man was found guilty of all charges.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Michael J. Papinchak reports a hunter checking his stand found where a deer was dragged, gutted and stashed near a construction site. Three individuals eventually were found loading an untagged deer in the van. All were charged with two unlawful deer, and the shooter received additional charges. Wardens from Ohio helped secure evidence from one of the deer that had already been transported to Ohio. At the time of this writing, two of the individuals had entered guilty pleas.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Michael J. Papinchak reports that Deputy Ben Bawden located an untagged deer near a truck. The hunter returned to the deer and eventually admitted he had shot it. It was found that the hunter had shot two bucks illegally, and other illegal skulls and racks were found at the home. Multiple charges are being filed.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Adams County Game Warden Taylor Knash reports a major increase in deer suffering from rumen acidosis, and people feeding corn to deer likely is the cause.

Cumberland County Game Warden John Fetchkan reports that dumping investigations are ongoing. One involves several boxes, bags and other household items that were found on State Game Land 230 near Carlisle. A suspect has been identified.

Juniata County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports he received disposition on several cases including a road-hunting violation where a deer was unlawfully taken, hunter trespass, hunting over bait, and driving on fields while hunting.

York County Game Warden Scott Brookens reports people doing doughnuts in the State Game Land 242 parking lots recently hit and destroyed two information kiosks. Hunters are encouraged to record the license plates of vehicles they witness doing damage to state game lands. Unfortunately, when people get away with these acts of vandalism it is often the hunters who end up paying the repair bill.

York County Game Warden Justin Ritter reports several individuals were charged with trespass while hunting and other violations resulting from an incident during the late archery season.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Luzerne County Game Warden Dale Ambosie reports an increase in deer-vehicle collisions in housing developments where supplemental feeding is common. “The diets of white-tailed deer change and adapt to winter climate with less available vegetation. Their food intake begins to decrease in late fall and into winter, where deer rely more on fat reserves and the ability to conserve energy. Although deer do not need supplemental feed to survive, many times they will seek this out, causing them to burn unnecessary calories and potentially spread disease or be struck by vehicles,” said Ambosie.

Lackawanna Game Warden Eric Kelly reports an Archbald man was charged for dumping waste construction materials on State Game Land 300.

Monroe County Game Warden Dillon Gruver reports several successful turkey trapping operations during January. Gruver emphasizes the importance of understanding wild turkeys’ movement patterns and life history in conservation of the species.

Columbia County Game Warden Jake Klinger reports there is an increase of ATV/UTV use on state game lands. Klinger advises that game lands are closed to ATV/UTV use and those vehicles should only be operated on property where riders have permission. Klinger said there will be an increase of law-enforcement patrols in the areas with ATV/UTV activity.

Columbia County Game Warden Justin Faus reports an individual in Columbia County was recently arrested for shooting multiple deer at night during a closed season. This individual faces fines exceeding $6,000 including the possibility of up to one year in jail.

Montour and Northumberland counties Game Warden Jared Turner reports that two individuals were apprehended for unlawfully trespassing on private property while hunting coyotes with dogs.

Pike County Game Warden Patrick Sowers reports successful turkey trapping for research. Seventeen birds were banded, and three transmitters were deployed for the agency turkey study.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Ben Rebuck reports investigating several complaints of individuals trespassing while competing in coyote hunting contests.

SOUTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Berks County Game Warden Ryan L. Zawada reports filing charges against a Robeson Township man for illegally taking of a deer. The suspect had shot the deer through the use of bait from his porch. He then trespassed onto his neighbor’s property in an attempt to recover the deer.

Bucks County Game Warden Hannah Robinson reports issuing several citations to individuals for violating CWD regulations regarding the transport of deer and high-risk deer parts from a CWD Disease Management Area.

Chester County Game Warden Matthew Johnson reports assisting Deputy Game Warden George Hinkle, assigned to Delaware County, with several violations this season, including prosecuting a Philadelphia man who was hunting ducks with a .22 caliber air rifle on the Delaware River near the Philadelphia Airport. Deputy Hinkle also investigated several baiting and spotlighting violations during the archery and firearms deer seasons in 2021.

Dauphin County Game Warden Russell Kreider reports increased use of ATVs on State Game Land 264 in Williamstown. It is unlawful to use ATVs on state game lands.

Lancaster County Game Warden Daniel Gibble reports charging a Lancaster County resident in November 2021 with hunting deer with a firearm through the use of bait, feeding deer within Disease Management Area 4, not wearing daylight fluorescent orange, and not placing daylight fluorescent orange colored material within 15 feet of his blind. The individual pleaded guilty of all charges. The fine totaled approximately $800.

Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham reports encountering numerous waterfowl violations in the Controlled Hunting Area at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area during the late duck and goose season. Unplugged shotguns, possession of lead shot, unsigned duck stamps, license violations and over the limit of shells were the most common. If planning a hunt at this PGC facility, be sure to thoroughly read and understand the laws and regulations regarding waterfowl hunting.

Lancaster County Game Warden John Veylupek reports the successful prosecution of a case in which a property owner attempted to kill coyotes by putting poison on a deer carcass on his property. This unlawful action resulted in the death of five migratory birds, including a bald eagle. The individual paid fines and costs in excess of $4,000.

Lebanon County Game Warden Derek Spitler reports discovering the unlawful dumping of baseball memorabilia at State Game Land 145, in South Londonderry Township. Anyone with information regarding the unlawful act is encouraged to contact the Game Commission at 610-926-313

Montgomery County Game Warden Raymond Madden reports apprehending an individual who shot a deer from his vehicle using a crossbow. Information provided by local police and the public led to an arrest. Numerous charges have been filed.

Schuylkill County Game Warden Jason Macunas reports that three individuals will be cited for their roles in the illegal possessing of big game and committing tagging violations. While on routine patrol in North Union Township, Macunas observed a deer hanging in an outbuilding on a farm. Contact was made with a family member and subsequent interviews were conducted. In total, three deer are alleged to have been harvested and possessed illegally and without being tagged properly. Charges are pending against the three individuals from Luzerne County.