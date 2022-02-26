Outdoor News Radio – February 26, 2022: On the ice, water and beyond

Top topics on this week’s Outdoor News Radio include an update on ice conditions as the gamefish season wraps up for winter, plus a review of how increased gun/ammo sales has boosted excise tax receipts for the federal government and, ultimately, the Minnesota DNR. Lukas Leaf from Sportsmen for the BWCA drops in to talk late ice fishing for lake trout in the northeastern Minnesota, then Stan Tekiela visits for a chat on nongame topics. Tim Lesmeister joins host Rob Drieslein to talk outlook for Lake Mille Lacs this open-water season, Bob Lessard’s testimony to the state Senate this past week, and his take on mountain goat “culling” in Grand Teton National Park.