Ohio’s rivers take spotlight with event upcoming in late March

Columbus — The Ohio Scenic Rivers Association (OSRA) is reaching out to individuals who may have an interest in Ohio’s state scenic rivers and other waterways.

OSRA is a relatively new organization, incorporated as a non-profit on Nov. 7, 2019, with the goal of protecting and improving our state’s water resources. OSRA plans to accomplish this goal by working to support Ohio’s State Scenic River system; promoting Scenic River stewardship projects, facilitating public-private partnerships in support of Scenic Rivers; and developing non-partisan support of Ohio’s Scenic Rivers.

Currently the OSRA Board of Directors is made up of 14 conservation professionals and water quality advocates from all across Ohio. Recently, OSRA has been active in providing testimony at the Ohio statehouse on important water quality-related legislation as well as co-sponsoring the second annual River Symposium, hosted by the ODNR, State Scenic River Program. In addition to supporting the existing system of state scenic rivers, OSRA also promotes the designation of additional, high-quality rivers.

Whether you are a conservation professional or simply an individual who enjoys water recreation, OSRA invites you to visit its website and join them in this important work. All those who join (or renew their membership) in 2022 will be entered in a chance to win a high-quality inflatable kayak kit from Smithfly Designs.

For more information visit www.ohioscenicriversassociation.com

Also in March, the Ohio Rivers Symposium will be held at the Villa Milano Event Center, 1630 Schrock Road, Columbus, on March 25. This program is being presented by the ODNR Division of Natural Areas and Preserves Scenic Rivers program, the Ohio Scenic Rivers Association, and the Water Management Association of Ohio.

The event will run from 9:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. To register, sign up at wmao.org by Monday, March 21.

This event brings together people who share an interest in Ohio’s rivers. Watershed professionals, naturalists, community members, and all others who would like to learn and connect with other river advocates should attend.

The keynote speaker, among a host of other speakers, is Richard Moore, who will talk on the social science of river conservation.

For more information, contact Carolyn Mestemaker by email at Carolyn.Mestemaker@dnr.ohio.gov.