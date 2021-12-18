Outdoor News Radio – December 18, 2021

Top topics on this week’s Outdoor News Radio broadcast include ice conditions and the decision by the Minnesota Outdoor Heritage Alliance not to hold its legislative banquet in early 2022. Host Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman discuss some listener feedback courtesy of Kevin from Marshall, Minn. Tony Peterson drops in for some chatter on late-season deer hunting tactics, then Backyard and Beyond columnist Stan Tekiela joins the conversation to recap fall migration 2021. Tim Lesmeister and Rob wrap up the show with a discussion about accessing the Northwest Angle this winter and the angling outlook on Leech Lake.