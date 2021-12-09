Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – December 10, 2021

Northwest Zone –

Captain Laura Petreikis

In Boone County, CPO Swanson was conducting fishing compliance checks in Belvidere when she spoke to a juvenile who said he was 15 but gave a date of birth for that of a 17-year-old. After further questioning, he admitted he was 16 and did not have a fishing license, and was from out of state. He was educated on Illinois fishing laws, how to purchase a non-resident license, and issued a written warning.

In Boone County, CPO Swanson received information of possible illegal trapping occurring in a residential neighborhood pond in Belvidere. She followed up with the City of Belvidere who confirmed they had hired a nuisance trapper for a beaver issue.

In DeKalb County, CPO Murry cited an individual at Shabbona Lake State Park for failure to immediately release short fish. While conducting sport fishing enforcement CPO Murry located an individual that was in possession of a 14-inch walleye and the limit at Shabbona Lake is 18 inches at Shabbona Lake State Park.

In DeKalb County, CPO Engledow was conducting fishing compliance checks at Dekalb Rotary park. After issuing a written warning to an individual for no valid fishing license, CPO Engledow responded to assist Dekalb PD with an attempted shooting in which Dekalb PD officers were in the vicinity of the shooting and located a male suspect armed with a firearm running from the scene. CPO Engledow responded to assist in the attempt to apprehend the suspect. A firearm was located near the scene. The incident is currently under investigation by Dekalb PD.

In Lasalle County, CPO Kaufman responded to a 911 call of three lost hikers at Starved Rock State Park. The 911 dispatcher was able to direct the hikers to a residence near the park. When CPO Kaufman arrived they explained they had parked at the lodge and were trying to get back to their vehicle for the last 3 hours. CPO Kaufman explained to them, their problem was they had been walking in the wrong direction. They had been hiking away from the lodge and were 3.5 miles from their car. The hikers said they were afraid to go back into the “woods.” CPO Kaufman gave the vehicle owner a ride back to the lodge and led the driver back to the remaining hikers.

In Fulton County, CPO Thompson conducted sport fishing compliance checks at Rice Lake SFWA and the Illinois River shoreline. Upon locating three male subjects fishing on the Illinois River shoreline, it was identified none of the men had a valid fishing license. During a search of the area for unlawfully taken fish, CPO Thompson located a loaded handgun. With the assistance of a Fulton County Deputy, the handgun was identified to be unlawfully possessed without a valid FOID card. The handgun was seized as evidence and the man was transported to the Fulton County Jail. In addition, the man was identified to have an active warrant for his arrest for failure to appear. The man was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm/ammunition without a valid FOID and two citations were issued for fishing without a fishing license. One written warning was issued.

In Fulton County, CPO Thompson and CPO Jarrod Elliott responded to a complaint at Rice Lake SFWA campground. Information provided showed a camper had occupied a campsite for several days and did not pay. Numerous attempts to contact the camper for payment were made and no payment was received. CPO Thompson and CPO Elliott visited the campsite to investigate the issue. Upon arrival, CPOs observed a large amount of garbage spread across the grounds of the site including drink containers, diapers, and pet feces. CPOs made contact and the camper was found to have an active warrant for his arrest. During the contact, two dogs ran at large around the campground off-leash. CPOs transported the man to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and issued citations for littering, failure to register/pay for a campsite, and unlawfully having dogs at large and off-leash in the campground. Written warnings were issued for additional counts of failure to pay/register campsite.

In Fulton County, CPO Brad Thompson was on patrol at Double T State Fish and Wildlife Area near the intersection of Cypress Road and County Hwy. 19 in Fulton County. CPO Thompson observed two male individuals fishing on the shoreline in the park. Upon contact, one of the men claimed to have purchased his fishing license but did not have it on his person. As a result, CPO Thompson requested the man provide identification, which he did. Upon identification, the man was found to have an active warrant for his arrest in Fulton County for failure to appear in court. The man was transported to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and lodged pending cash bond.

Northeast Zone – Capt. Eric Schreiber

In Kankakee County, CPO Elliot assisted other agencies with a boat recovery at the Kankakee River State Park. The vacant pontoon was recovered/removed near hunting area 2 at the Kankakee River State Park. An investigation is pending but the boat was believed to be connected to several other stolen vehicle reports in the area..

In Cook County, CPO Vik was patrolling near the Worth Boat Ramp when he located a fisherman inside a restricted area. After searching the restricted area, CPO Vik located the fisherman and his bike. The fisherman was a 14-year-old who had recently moved to the area and was trying to find places to fish. The fisherman had entered the area through a non-fenced section of the property and did not realize the area was restricted. After explaining to the fishermen that the area was restricted due to safety concerns, CPO Vik escorted the fishermen off the property.

In Cook County, CPO Longley retrieved a wounded/sick Red-Tailed Hawk from a Plainfield family who found the hawk on the side of the interstate. The hawk was delivered to the Willowbrook Wildlife Center in DuPage County. CPO Longley conducted boat ramp patrols at Worth, Alsip, and Diversey Harbor boat launches. CPO Longley conducted sport fishing enforcement and recreational boat enforcement patrols along Lake Shore Drive and the Calumet River.

In DuPage County, CPO Gates met with an Aurora man regarding a sailboat he purchased without a title in Wisconsin. CPO Gates performed a vessel inspection and was able to contact the previous owners to verify the vessel was in fact sold. The previous owner stated he never had the title from the owner before him. The current owner of the vessel had proper documentation and the vessel was approved for a title in Illinois.

Central Zone – Capt. John Williamson

In Hancock County, CPO Wheatley received the two racks related to an ongoing investigation CPO Wheatley is conducting regarding two deer illegally taken from Niota. The racks were collected as evidence in cooperation with the Louisiana Fish and Wildlife agency and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife agency. The racks are definite trophies by anyone’s definition, one measuring 203 inches and is a 17- pointer, the other, an 18-pointer, measures 187 inches. The case is still in its infancy, but charges should be filed in the very near future, some of these charges are felonies. Updates will be posted as the case evolves.

In Macoupin County, CPO Gushleff was on patrol at Beaver Dam State Park in Macoupin County. A fisherman was checked for compliance with the Fish Code. The fisherman had a wire fish basket at the fish cleaning station, and CPO Gushleff inspected his catch. It came to CPO Gushleff’s attention that the fisherman had a bass in his basket that was 11¾ inches long. The minimum length a bass can be at BDSP is 15 inches. The man was asked why he kept such a short bass, and he replied that he didn’t know the limits. CPO Gushleff kindly advised the man that there was a sign with the limits of BDSP fishing regulations posted less than 5 feet from the man. A citation was issued for failure to immediately release a short largemouth bass under the 15-inch minimum length limit.

In Vermilion County, CPO Z. Williams checked a fisherman at Lake Mingo spillway. During the compliance check, Williams discovered seven white crappies in a minnow bucket in the water. The fisherman admitted there may be some short fish in the bucket. The fisherman was in possession of four short crappies. One crappie measured 7.5 inches with the minimum limit being 9 inches. Proper enforcement action was taken.

South Zone – Capt. Eric Manker

In Randolph County, while conducting boating enforcement, CPO Wichern cited a non-resident catfish guide for operating a fish guiding service on the Mississippi River in the Chester area for two years without obtaining an Illinois Passenger for Hire license, and for failing to properly cover the boat’s batteries and for possessing a non-serviceable fire extinguisher.

In Randolph County, CPO Ray observed a Missouri resident selling bags of cut bait out of a cooler at the Mississippi River boat launch in Chester. After further inspection, CPO Ray determined the subject possessed an Illinois non-resident Aquatic Life Dealer license and the subject was properly recording the sale of fish with receipts.

In Washington County, CPO Macias and an intern were patrolling Washington County SFWA and came across a pair of people fishing from a moored boat. When asked for their fishing licenses only one produced an Illinois license, the second gave the CPO a Missouri license. It seemed there was confusion as to what license was needed for which state. The CPO educated the pair on state-specific licenses and issued a written warning to the second person.

In Franklin County, CPO Knop with the assistance of the Corps of Engineers and a Franklin County deputy responded to a boater in distress call. The individual’s boat, unable to start, was pushed into the rip rap along Rt 154 due to high winds. The officers were able to get the boater and his boat safely to the boat ramp and assisted the boater in changing a flat tire on his boat trailer which occurred earlier in the day.

In Jefferson County, CPO Jourdan arrested a Jefferson County man for multiple deer violations. An investigation revealed the man shot a large buck in December of 2020 with a rifle. The man also poached a doe with that rifle in June of 2021. The doe was left to rot in a field. The man had 16 total violations. The rifle and deer head were seized as evidence.

In Effingham County, CPO Roper was on patrol at Lake Sara after dark. While conducting a boat safety compliance check, CPO Roper observed a watercraft traveling at a high rate of speed with no illuminated required navigation lighting, and weaving through boat traffic. CPO conducted a boat stop on the blacked-out watercraft to address the safety issue. CPO Roper through the course of the boat stop suspected the operator of the boat to be under the influence of alcohol. CPO Roper conducted field sobriety testing on the operator of the watercraft and determined the individual to be under the influence of alcohol while operating a watercraft. CPO Roper arrested the individual for the operation of a watercraft under the influence of alcohol and issued a written warning for the navigation lighting issue.

In Wabash County, CPO Roundcount and CPO Swindle were patrolling the Wabash River via boat. Three males were observed fishing from a boat on the Illinois side of the river. One of the fishermen did not have a valid sportfishing license in his possession. It was then discovered the fisherman had multiple arrest warrants out of Indiana. The fisherman was arrested and transported to the Wabash County Jail awaiting extradition to Indiana.

In Williamson County, CPO Knop responded to a call of a stolen boat on Crab Orchard lake. The boat was recovered by a good samaritan who reported he found the boat with a person swimming next to it close to the bank. While gathering information CPO Knop and Federal Wildlife officer Campbell observed an individual in the water at the location the boat was recovered. The officers made their way to the suspect and observed physical signs he had been in the water for a long period of time and that the individual was in psychological distress. After a period of time, the individual agreed to get out of the water and get on the officer’s boat. The suspect was transported to a medical facility and a report was filed to the Williamson County State’s attorney for charges.