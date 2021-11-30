Korean Venison Bowls

A recipe featured in the Outdoor News Taste of the Wild

Contributed by Sarah Kozlowski

With deer season right around the corner, we’ve been on a mission to eat last year’s harvest before we get to filling our freezer again. We turn most of our venison into ground burger meat, so there are endless possibilities of meals to make.

One of our favorites is this easy go-to recipe. Check out this savory, rice bowl recipe below!

Ingredients:

1 lb. of ground venison

1/4 white onion, chopped

1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic (3 cloves)

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

2 teaspoons sesame oil

“Everything Bagel” seasoning or sesame seeds (to garnish)

2 cups of white rice (prepared for serving)

Directions:

Start by adding a small amount of vegetable oil to a medium saucepan. Caramelize onions and garlic, stirring frequently. Add ground venison and continue cooking over medium heat.

While meat is browning, in a bowl, combine the brown sugar, soy sauce, sesame oil, red pepper flakes and ginger together. Whisk heavily with a fork and set aside.

Start cooking your rice. We use 2-3 cups of rice depending on how much meat you want on each serving, and we personally prefer to stick with Minute Rice™. Follow cooking directions as listed on the package for the rice.

Once meat is browned evenly through, drain excess oil. Reduce heat to simmer, combine sauce mix over meat, heating until the sauce is evenly distributed into the mixture and it is heated through. Note: the mixture may seem a little soupy, but the rice will absorb it!

When done, serve rice in a bowl and top with seasoned venison meat. Garnish with any additional onions and sesame seeds/ or the bagel seasoning as desired!

About the Contributor: Sarah Kozlowski is from Hayward, Wisconsin. She and her husband Jay are an avid outdoor couple who enjoy sharing their hunting and fishing experiences and knowledge. You can join her adventures by following @skozlowskiii on Instagram.