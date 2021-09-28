National Archery in the School Program Receives $100,000

The Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund is proud to award a $100,000 grant to the National Archery in the School Program (NASP®).

The program currently supports more than 1 million students across North America, and the grant aims to continue to expand that reach by providing gear for new schools, covering the cost of archery equipment for kids who may not otherwise be able to afford it.

NASP® embodies noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris’ efforts to introduce new audiences to the outdoors. Two-thirds of students enrolled in NASP® were first-time archers upon entering the program. This landmark Outdoor Fund grant, made possible by the generosity of Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s customers rounding up purchases, is the fifth annual $100,000 contribution to NASP® since 2016. All told, the collective $500,000 grant total has provided outdoor gear for NASP® programming that directly impacts thousands of students nationwide.

“Students enrolled in NASP® programming receive more than lessons in archery – they gain a hobby for life,” said Bob Ziehmer, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Senior Director of Conservation. “Our founder Johnny Morris and the entire Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s family is proud to support the next generation of archers through NASP® and hope the programming only deepens their passion for the outdoors and conservation. We send a special thank you to our customers for enabling this grant through the Outdoor Fund and making a difference in the lives of young archers nationwide.” NASP® President Tommy Floyd said, “We continue to be grateful for our ongoing partnership with Johnny Morris and the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s family. In July, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s graciously agreed to be our corporate sponsor for the 2021 NASP® Educator and Coaches Conference in Springfield, Missouri, and the feedback we received on the event was phenomenal! To have the continued support of the wonderful, passionate people at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s says so much about their belief in our mission to grow the sport of archery and introduce young people to a lifetime pursuit of the outdoors. We are once again proud to say that 100 percent of these Outdoor Fund grant dollars will go toward helping new schools with NASP® equipment purchases.

Guided by the visionary leadership of Bass Pro founder Johnny Morris, the Outdoor Fund empowers Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s 200 million annual customers to support conservation efforts by rounding up their purchases. By rallying passionate customers alongside dedicated team members, industry partners and leading conservation organizations like National Archery in the Schools Program, Bass Pro and Cabela’s is creating North America’s largest conservation movement to collectively shape the future of the outdoors and all who love it for generations to come.

###

About Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company.

Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort.

Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.”