Pennsylvania Outdoor News Calendar – September 24, 2021

Season Dates

Sept. 1: Early resident Canada goose season opens

Sept. 1: Mourning dove season opens

Sept. 11: Squirrel season opens

Sept. 18: Archery deer season opens (antlered/antlerless), WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D only

Sept. 24: Early resident Canada goose season closes

Oct. 2: Special rabbit and squirrel season opens for junior hunters

Oct. 2: Archery deer season opens (antlered/antlerless) statewide, including WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D

Oct. 9: Special pheasant season opens for junior hunters

Oct. 16: Rabbit & ruffed grouse seasons open

Oct. 16: Statewide antlerless muzzleloader deer season opens

Oct. 16: Special rabbit and pheasant season closes for junior hunters

Oct. 16: Black bear archery season opens

Oct. 21: Statewide antlerless deer season opens for Junior and Senior License Holders and Disabled Person Permit Holders and PA residents in Armed Forces

Oct. 23: Pheasant, raccoon, and fox seasons open

Oct. 23: Muzzleloader deer hunt ends

Oct. 23: Special statewide antlerless deer season closes for Jr. and Sr. License Holders and Disabled Person Permit Holders and Pennsylvania residents in Armed Forces

Oct. 24: Coyote, fox, opossum, raccoon, skunk, and weasel trapping season opens

Oct. 30: Turkey season opens in select WMUs

Banquets/Fundraisers.

Sept. 30: The French Creek Valley Ducks Unlimited will hold its yearly event at 5:30 p.m. at the Kelly Ballroom at Cambridge Springs.For more info, call Dave Gibbs 814-282-3195.

Oct. 3: Friends of Tuscarora and Locust Lake State parks will hold a fundraiser, Bark in the Park, from noon to 4 p.m. at Locust State Park. For more info, call Sharon Gladski 570-590-6051.

Oct. 9: WTU Potter County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m., Tri-Town VFD , Ulysses. For more info call Ed Cornell, 814-320-1513.

Oct. 17: WTU Juniata County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 1 p.m., Port Royal Community Building. For more info call Alex Stottle, 717-363-0441.

Oct. 20: Somerset County Sportsmen’s League 64th Annual Banquet, 5 p.m., Berlin Community Building. For more info call Rich Berkley, 814-267-6324.

Oct. 30: WTU Montgomery County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m., LuLu Shrine Center, Plymouth Meeting. For more info call Dave Gingras, 610-299-4863.

Dec. 10: WTU Bear Hollow Chapter Buck Fever Night, 5 p.m., Sandy Creek Fire Hall, Franklin. For more info call Jeff Superak, 814-428-1534.

Archery/Shoot

Seltzer Gun Club, 532 Seltzer Rd, Seltzer, PA 17974. For more info call Brian Murray, 570-527-5207.

Sept. 26: 30 Rinehart Target Course, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Compound, Crossbows and Traditional bows all welcome.

* * *

United Bowhunters of PA, 907 Derbyshire Ave. Mechanicsburg PA, 17005. For more info call Gene King, 215-287-5029.

* * *

Rainbow Bowmen, 1205 Baker Rd, Franklin, PA. 16323. For more info call Bill Huber, 814-670-7003.

* * *

Limerick Bowmen, 65 Bragg Road, Schwenks-ville, PA. For more info call 610-287-8850.

1st Sunday: Every Month 3D Shoots 7-noon.

* * *

Swatara Archers Schedule of Events. Pine Grove, PA. For more info call 570-345-6254.

3rd Sun. of every month: Archery Shoots, 7-1 p.m.

* * *

Allen County Archers, H. Kelley, 8 South Seltzer Street, Wapakoneta, 45895. For more info call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

3rd Sat. each Month: 3D Archery Shoot.

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club schedule of shoots. For more info call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

Every Tues.: Open Trap.

* * *

Clark County Sportsman’s Club, 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. For more info call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552.

Tues., Sun: Open to the Public year round.

* * *

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots, 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, 44612. www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org for more info.

Every Fri: Trap Shoot, 6:30-10 p.m.

Now-Sept.: Saltsburg Sportsman Club, Archery Shoots, 1st Sun. of each month. Reg. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. For more info call 724-639-0360.

* * *

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association schedule of Firearms training & other shooting events. 500 Ridge Rd., Lewisberry, PA. For more info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

Sun.: HP Rifle, 9 a.m., 1 Sunday a month.

Tues.: Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July.

* * *

Pitcarin/Monroeville Sportsman Club, 505 Mosside Blvd, North Versales, 15137.

Every Sunday: 7 a.m. – Noon.

* * *

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club, 2260 E. West Salem Rd, Creston, OH 44217. For more info call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408.

Sunday: Meets the 1st Sun. of the month, 11 a.m.

* * *

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club, Events, 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville, 44490. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027.

Every Mon.: Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

* * *

Hocking Valley Sportsmans Club Shoots. For more info call Victor Howdyshell, 740-753-3492.

3rd Sat. of every month: 3D Bow Shoot, 8 a.m. April thru Sept.

* * *

Falls Township Rifle and Pistol Association, 354 Newbold Rd, Fairless Hills, 19030.

* * *

St. Clair Tremont Trap and Field Club, 229 Sons of Italy Road, Johnstown. For more info call Gary Pegg, 814-619-5729.

Meetings

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 6 p.m., Farmington. For more info call Charles McCormick, 724-437-8121.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For more info call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF meets the 3rd Monday of each month, 7 p.m,. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info call 570-825-9744.

Allegheny County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. 6 p.m., Homestead United Presbyterian Church, Homestead. For more info call Mike Stoudt, 412-461-5650.