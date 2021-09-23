Pennsylvania Outdoor News Calendar – September 24, 2021
Season Dates
Sept. 1: Early resident Canada goose season opens
Sept. 1: Mourning dove season opens
Sept. 11: Squirrel season opens
Sept. 18: Archery deer season opens (antlered/antlerless), WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D only
Sept. 24: Early resident Canada goose season closes
Oct. 2: Special rabbit and squirrel season opens for junior hunters
Oct. 2: Archery deer season opens (antlered/antlerless) statewide, including WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D
Oct. 9: Special pheasant season opens for junior hunters
Oct. 16: Rabbit & ruffed grouse seasons open
Oct. 16: Statewide antlerless muzzleloader deer season opens
Oct. 16: Special rabbit and pheasant season closes for junior hunters
Oct. 16: Black bear archery season opens
Oct. 21: Statewide antlerless deer season opens for Junior and Senior License Holders and Disabled Person Permit Holders and PA residents in Armed Forces
Oct. 23: Pheasant, raccoon, and fox seasons open
Oct. 23: Muzzleloader deer hunt ends
Oct. 23: Special statewide antlerless deer season closes for Jr. and Sr. License Holders and Disabled Person Permit Holders and Pennsylvania residents in Armed Forces
Oct. 24: Coyote, fox, opossum, raccoon, skunk, and weasel trapping season opens
Oct. 30: Turkey season opens in select WMUs
Banquets/Fundraisers.
Sept. 30: The French Creek Valley Ducks Unlimited will hold its yearly event at 5:30 p.m. at the Kelly Ballroom at Cambridge Springs.For more info, call Dave Gibbs 814-282-3195.
Oct. 3: Friends of Tuscarora and Locust Lake State parks will hold a fundraiser, Bark in the Park, from noon to 4 p.m. at Locust State Park. For more info, call Sharon Gladski 570-590-6051.
Oct. 9: WTU Potter County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m., Tri-Town VFD , Ulysses. For more info call Ed Cornell, 814-320-1513.
Oct. 17: WTU Juniata County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 1 p.m., Port Royal Community Building. For more info call Alex Stottle, 717-363-0441.
Oct. 20: Somerset County Sportsmen’s League 64th Annual Banquet, 5 p.m., Berlin Community Building. For more info call Rich Berkley, 814-267-6324.
Oct. 30: WTU Montgomery County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m., LuLu Shrine Center, Plymouth Meeting. For more info call Dave Gingras, 610-299-4863.
Dec. 10: WTU Bear Hollow Chapter Buck Fever Night, 5 p.m., Sandy Creek Fire Hall, Franklin. For more info call Jeff Superak, 814-428-1534.
Archery/Shoot
Seltzer Gun Club, 532 Seltzer Rd, Seltzer, PA 17974. For more info call Brian Murray, 570-527-5207.
Sept. 26: 30 Rinehart Target Course, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Compound, Crossbows and Traditional bows all welcome.
* * *
United Bowhunters of PA, 907 Derbyshire Ave. Mechanicsburg PA, 17005. For more info call Gene King, 215-287-5029.
* * *
Rainbow Bowmen, 1205 Baker Rd, Franklin, PA. 16323. For more info call Bill Huber, 814-670-7003.
* * *
Limerick Bowmen, 65 Bragg Road, Schwenks-ville, PA. For more info call 610-287-8850.
1st Sunday: Every Month 3D Shoots 7-noon.
* * *
Swatara Archers Schedule of Events. Pine Grove, PA. For more info call 570-345-6254.
3rd Sun. of every month: Archery Shoots, 7-1 p.m.
* * *
Allen County Archers, H. Kelley, 8 South Seltzer Street, Wapakoneta, 45895. For more info call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.
3rd Sat. each Month: 3D Archery Shoot.
Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club schedule of shoots. For more info call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.
Every Tues.: Open Trap.
* * *
Clark County Sportsman’s Club, 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. For more info call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552.
Tues., Sun: Open to the Public year round.
* * *
Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots, 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, 44612. www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org for more info.
Every Fri: Trap Shoot, 6:30-10 p.m.
Now-Sept.: Saltsburg Sportsman Club, Archery Shoots, 1st Sun. of each month. Reg. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. For more info call 724-639-0360.
* * *
West Shore Sportsmen’s Association schedule of Firearms training & other shooting events. 500 Ridge Rd., Lewisberry, PA. For more info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.
Sun.: HP Rifle, 9 a.m., 1 Sunday a month.
Tues.: Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July.
* * *
Pitcarin/Monroeville Sportsman Club, 505 Mosside Blvd, North Versales, 15137.
Every Sunday: 7 a.m. – Noon.
* * *
Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club, 2260 E. West Salem Rd, Creston, OH 44217. For more info call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408.
Sunday: Meets the 1st Sun. of the month, 11 a.m.
* * *
Beaver Creek Sportsman Club, Events, 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville, 44490. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027.
Every Mon.: Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.
* * *
Hocking Valley Sportsmans Club Shoots. For more info call Victor Howdyshell, 740-753-3492.
3rd Sat. of every month: 3D Bow Shoot, 8 a.m. April thru Sept.
* * *
Falls Township Rifle and Pistol Association, 354 Newbold Rd, Fairless Hills, 19030.
* * *
St. Clair Tremont Trap and Field Club, 229 Sons of Italy Road, Johnstown. For more info call Gary Pegg, 814-619-5729.
Meetings
Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 6 p.m., Farmington. For more info call Charles McCormick, 724-437-8121.
Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For more info call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.
Red Rock Chapter NWTF meets the 3rd Monday of each month, 7 p.m,. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info call 570-825-9744.
Allegheny County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. 6 p.m., Homestead United Presbyterian Church, Homestead. For more info call Mike Stoudt, 412-461-5650.
