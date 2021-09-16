Mille Lacs walleye harvest opportunity begins today

On Mille Lacs Lake, a walleye harvest opportunity, with a limit of one walleye from 21-23 inches, or one over 28 inches, resumed for anglers Thursday, Sept. 16, and will be in effect through Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Changes to the night fishing restrictions also took effect on Sept. 16. Fishing hours on Mille Lacs Lake are 6 a.m. to midnight for all species.

Muskellunge and northern pike anglers using artificial lures or sucker minnows longer than 8 inches will be allowed to fish during the midnight to 6 a.m. night closure.