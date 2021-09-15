Letter from outdoors coalition demands moratorium on deer and elk farms in Minnesota

My Sept. 17 print Outdoor News column reports that a group of state and national outdoors organizations this week unveiled a position statement on farmed cervidae operations in Minnesota.

Brad Gausman, executive director of the Minnesota Conservation Federation – the lead organization behind the CWD Action Coalition letter – presented the document on Tuesday, Sept. 14, before a remote informational hearing of the House Environment and Natural Resources Committee.

Other signatories on the letter include the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, Bluffland Whitetails Association, the Minnesota Outdoor Heritage Alliance, the National Deer Association, the National Wildlife Federation, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, the Fond du Lac Band of Ojibwe, the state chapter of the Wildlife Society, the Minnesota Division of the Izaak Walton League, and Sportsmen for the Boundary Waters.

Among its demands, the coalition is calling for an immediate moratorium on new captive cervid operations in Minnesota. See my print column for more details, or click here for the complete letter.

To hear testimony or view any other documents filed for the Sept. 14 hearing, click this link.