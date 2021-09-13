Keep the seniors in the field and hunting deer

Face coverings and safe distancing are two ways to remain in the field and hunting this fall. (Photo by Jerry Davis)

There is a long list of actions deer hunters engage in to help older hunters continue hunting, help the disabled enjoy this recreation, and assist those stuck in a woods with too much to drag.

That being said, how about doing something yourself that could make it possible for those over (fill in an age) to come back to the woods in 2022, 2023 and beyond?

The short answer is to wear a face mask wherever you go near others during the nine-day gun season. Their vaccination will help them, but many could be carrying the Delta strain, not know it and shed the virus with others. Everyone’s mask will help everyone.

Face coverings are not new to turkey hunters, bird watchers, berry pickers and even trout anglers who try to deter insects, confuse game and fish, and protect our faces from winter. So if someone asks why, pick one of those reasons, if necessary.

Why not put the face covering on and keep it on while around older hunters to keep the coronavirus from spreading?

A man or woman in their 70s, 80s or 90s who gets COVID-19 in 2021 may not be with us in the woods in 2022.

Of course they, the older hunters, should be wearing their own face covering, too. It is likely they will be.

Add a third shot to the 2021 season, too. Take a safe shot at a deer. Celebrate the hunt, maybe alone at home, with a shot glass. Get a coronavirus shot, or a booster shot.