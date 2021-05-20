Michigan Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – May 21, 2021

DISTRICT 1

CO Shannon Kritz responded to a complaint of a grass fire that was spreading toward houses. CO Kritz assisted in evacuating nearby houses until the fire was under control. Once the fire was controlled, CO Kritz returned to the residence where the fire originally started. The investigation revealed that the fire was started when two children (10 and 11 years old) began playing with a couple of lighters they had found. CO Kritz educated the boys on fire safety and educated the family on leaving lighters laying around the house.

DISTRICT 2

COs Chris Lynch and Steve Butzin responded to five separate grass fires in a two-day period of time. Dry conditions and high winds have made for high fire conditions. Reasons for the fires starting varied from people burning vegetation, dumping ashes from a wood boiler, kids playing with lighters, and people having recreational campfires.

COs Chris Lynch and Steve Butzin were on patrol when dispatch put out a call for assistance on a “cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in progress.” As the location of the incident was hard to access due to poor road conditions, the COs utilized their mapping programs and coordinated with the Masonville emergency medical services (EMS) to get on-scene as quickly as possible. The COs assisted with CPR until a pulse was regained and the subject was loaded into an ambulance for transport. During transport, the patient lost their pulse a second time, which necessitated a stop until the pulse could be regained. The ambulance then transported the subject to Marquette General Hospital for further care.

DISTRICT 3

CO Nathan Beelman assisted the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Department in searching for a subject who had gotten into a fight with the female occupant of a vehicle and left her in a field. The male subject allegedly had the female’s young child unrestrained in the vehicle as he left the scene. CO Beelman was the second officer on scene and began searching the area and assisted with securing the nearby hotel room they were renting. The subject eventually was found and arrested in Antrim County.

CO Nathan Beelman was contacted by a local fire department to investigate a fire that burned a neighbor’s field and was stopped short of burning a pole barn and a neighboring home. CO Beelman contacted the residents of the home where the fire started and found that a subject had been burning trash, a couch, and other household waste in a dumpster. The fire escaped and burned approximately 10 acres of a field due to the high winds at the time. The subject was ticketed for a violation of open burning and given warnings for improper disposal of solid waste.

CO Chad Baldwin responded to multiple calls of brush and grass fires over a dry and windy weekend in which Charlevoix County was closed to burning and burn permits were not being issued. Several homes were evacuated due to a quickly spreading fire and in one instance approximately eight to 10 acres were burned, including an adjacent property. No injuries or structure fires occurred; however, multiple tickets were issued for open burning of solid waste and failing to take precautions to prevent fire from escaping.

CO Tom Oberg assisted the MSP and Otsego County Sheriff’s Department in a report of a female who was abducted at gunpoint in the Lansing area and drove to the Elmira area in Otsego County. The woman stated to police that she was able to escape from the vehicle in the Elmira area while the suspect fled on foot. The woman then ran to a nearby residence which from there, they called 911. CO Oberg assisted the agencies for several hours in search of the suspected, who was armed, with no luck. Several days had passed when police stated that the subject had entirely made up the story. Investigation on the episode continues.

CO Tom Oberg worked a busy ORV weekend in Otsego County. CO Oberg focused on problematic areas that were closed to ORVs within Otsego County. Throughout the day, multiple tickets were issued to riders for operating in closed areas as well as ORV license and permit violations. Several warnings were given throughout the day as well.

CO Dan Liestenfeltz contacted multiple subjects who had small brush piles burning on days that did not permit burning. CO Liestenfeltz educated the subjects on how to check the DNR website to view the burn permit map and if permits are being issued before they burned. The fires were extinguished, and no large grass fires occurred from those instances.

CO Jon Sklba was on patrol in Presque Isle County when he stopped a vehicle that passed multiple other vehicles at one time while speeding and running oncoming traffic off the road. The operator was unable able to provide a driver’s license as he was currently suspended. A ticket was issued, and the vehicle turned over to a licensed driver at the scene.

CO Sidney Collins responded to several wildfires in one day in Montmorency County. The first fire started from a legal burn barrel. The subject called 911 immediately for help from the fire department. The DNR Forestry Division fire aircraft monitored the fire, which was quickly extinguished. When the DNR aircraft was leaving the area, the pilot viewed smoke elsewhere in the county. CO Collins responded to the fire and found another burn barrel had caught the surrounding grounds on fire. The subject did not have a legal top on the barrel. The fire spread about half an acre and the DNR fire officers were able to get it under control. CO Collins educated both parties on legally burning during burn bans and that they must be present even while having a legal burn barrel.

CO Sidney Collins responded to two different dead eagles found in Montmorency County. CO Collins investigated the area where the eagles were located. No illegal activity is suspected. CO Collins sent the eagles to the DNR Wildlife laboratory in Lansing for testing.

CO Sidney Collins responded to a wood processor on fire in Montmorency County. CO Collins assisted in finding the equipment in the woods. Fire departments were able to extinguish the machine before it spread into the woods.

CO Paul Fox responded to two separate dead eagle complaints in Presque Isle County. Each bird was collected and sent to the DNR Wildlife laboratory in Lansing for a necropsy. The investigation is pending the necropsy results. Initial investigations, however, appear to show the birds died from natural causes.

COs Jon Sheppard and Jessie Curtis noticed a truck parked near Clinton Creek where the creek ran through private property. This area has had previous complaints of trespassing along the creek. The COs walked in on foot and contacted three people, two of whom were fishing in the creek. As one of the anglers noticed the COs, he put his fishing pole down and warned the other two people. Upon contact, the subject who put his fishing pole on the ground denied fishing and all denied that they knew they were trespassing. The property is marked very well with no trespassing signs. The two subjects that were fishing received tickets for recreational trespass and one of them issued a ticket for fishing without a license. The third subject was issued a warning for trespass.

DISTRICT 4

CO Amanda McCurdy was on patrol when a complaint came out through Leelanau County Central Dispatch of an elderly woman who was missing at the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore dune climb. The woman had become separated from her young granddaughter who returned to the parking lot, borrowed a phone to call 911, and reported her grandmother missing. The woman was known to be asthmatic, so CO McCurdy responded along with Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park rangers to locate the woman. After an extensive foot patrol, one of the rangers located the woman near the lakeshore approximately two miles away from where she became separated from her granddaughter. CO McCurdy and the ranger escorted the woman back to the parking lot where she was reunited safely with her granddaughter.

COs Richard Stowe and William Kinney supported a volunteer group of approximately 50 people on their cleanup day on state land in Grand Traverse County. The COs monitored ORV activity, answered questions, and started investigations on dump sites where evidence of ownership was found.

While on patrol, CO Tim Barboza heard dispatch put out a medical call of an individual who had the transmission from a sport utility vehicle he was working on fall on him, pinning him under the car. When CO Barboza arrived on scene, the individual was no longer pinned, and two members of the Fremont Fire Department were out with him. CO Barboza assisted the Fremont Fire Department with stabilizing the individual, who couldn’t feel the left side of his body, until the ambulance arrived. CO Barboza assisted in loading the individual into the ambulance.

CO Ben Shively responded to a request from DNR fire officers to a fire that escaped control and burned three acres of the Manistee National Forest in northern Oceana County. The subject had been clearing his property while he was building a new house and had been burning stumps and brush. There were no burn permits being issued and the fires had been left unattended. The strong winds quickly spread the fire into the wood line. The subject was cited for allowing fire to escape control and warned for burning when not permitted.

CO Ben Shively assisted the Hart Fire Department in Oceana County on an illegal burn. Hart Fire had responded to the property a week and half earlier and put out a brush fire on the property. Now the same pile was on fire, with remnants of a barn added to the pile. The materials burning should have been disposed of in a landfill and the subject was cited for illegal disposal of solid waste and warned for burning during the fire ban and unattended fire.

DISTRICT 5

CO Jeff Goss investigated a wildfire that was believed to be started by a landowner burning a brush pile. The Gladwin DNR fire unit asked CO Goss to investigate the fire due to some suspicious findings at the scene. Upon arrival at the fire, nobody could be found tending to the fire. The fire officer noticed that someone tried to create a fire break using a tractor-mounted rototiller. CO Goss interviewed witnesses and then went to talk to the landowner who was suspected of having started the fire. The landowner initially denied burning that day until CO Goss explained what he already knew based off eyewitness accounts. The man eventually confessed to starting a fire in a brush pile that ended up getting out of control. He used the rototiller on the back of his tractor to try to stop the fire. At some point, the man gave up and left the property and went home. A passer-by called 911 and reported the fire. While the fire department was putting out the fire, the landowner was seen driving by the scene and not stopping. When later asked by CO Goss why he did not stop, the landowner stated, “What was I going to do? It looked like they had it under control.” Charges are being sought through the Gladwin County Prosecutor’s Office for allowing a fire to spread.

DISTRICT 6

No new reports

DISTRICT 7

CO Casey Varriale was on patrol in the Rogue River SGA in Kent County when he witnessed a vehicle without a registration parked suspiciously at the end of a two-track. CO Varriale decided to make contact and the occupant tried to drive away, but the CO was able to stop him. When CO Varriale approached the vehicle, he noticed the driver was pantsless. The driver stated that his pants fell off because he lost weight and does not own a belt. He couldn’t explain how his pants fell off while in a seated position in a car. The driver told CO Varriale his girlfriend was sleeping in the back seat. The woman in the backseat was under a blanket trying to get dressed. Further investigation revealed that both subjects had outstanding warrants.The female occupant was advised and released on her outstanding warrant from Montcalm County and the male was taken into custody. When he was notified that he would be arrested on his warrant, the suspect claimed he gave his brother’s information. CO Varriale eventually retrieved the proper information from the driver and learned that he too had open warrants out of Kent County. The suspect was lodged at Kent County without further incident.

DISTRICT 8

All District 8 officers and sergeants actively are engaged in new field conservation officer candidate background investigations.

DISTRICT 9

CO Chris Knights patrolled the Rose Township area and came across a dirt bike operating on the road. As CO Knights was issuing a citation, he observed another dirt bike on a side road. CO Knights was able to catch up to the operator and issued another citation for operating on a closed road.

CO Danielle Zubek witnessed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, weaving in traffic, and not signaling, on south bound I-75. After pacing the vehicle for several miles, CO Zubek issued a citation for careless driving.

CO Tom Peterson encountered a female driver heading south down Dixie Highway at a high rate of speed. The CO conducted a traffic stop and the individual was cited for violation of basic speed law and warned for no proof of insurance.

COs Ray Gardner and Jaime Salisbury responded to a vehicle versus tree accident that was nearby. The COs arrived on scene along with Lapeer County Sheriff’s deputies. The COs located two unresponsive passengers trapped inside the vehicle. Using a window breaker, CO Gardner broke the driver’s window open to gain access to the inside of the truck and attempt to unlock the door. The door was not able to be unlocked so CO Salisbury utilized bolt cutters and a Halligan pry tool to get the door open. Once open, the COs and deputies were able to remove the unconscious driver from the vehicle and place him in the care of EMS on scene. CO Salisbury then climbed up into the truck to provide aid to the passenger and see if he could get any response from him. CO Salisbury shouted multiple times and performed a sternum rub but got no response from the passenger. CO Salisbury felt for a pulse but was not able to locate one. CO Salisbury shouted for EMS personnel, and they placed a monitor on the man, but no pulse was detected. The COs then assisted Lapeer County detectives with the traffic crash investigation as well as blocking traffic and onlookers from seeing the graphic scene.

CO Joseph Deppen was on his way to conduct an interview when he was passed by two vehicles in the left lane. CO Deppen used radar and clocked the vehicle traveling at 97 mph in a 70-mph zone. CO Deppen conducted a traffic stop and told the driver how fast he was traveling. The driver said, “I knew I was doing 95 mph, but definitely not 97 mph.” The driver was issued a citation for speeding 97 mph in a 70-mph zone.

While patrolling Belle Isle, CO Danielle Zubek observed individuals in an area which is closed to the public. Sgt. Jason Becker joined CO Zubek and patrolled the area. The COs located two subjects inside the area. As the COs were approaching the subjects, they witnessed them using narcotics. The COs then escorted the subjects out of the closed area. The substance was field tested and was positive for cocaine. The two subjects were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and processed.

COs Joseph Deppen, Brad Silorey, and Sgt. Chris Maher followed up on ORVs tearing up state land. The COs found the riders on state land causing damage and target practicing. The ORVs were impounded, and charges will be sought through the prosecutor’s office.

CO Nicholas Ingersoll was patrolling through Ida Township when he observed a cloud of black smoke. CO Ingersoll noticed that a wood-burning stove had caught the homeowner’s woodpile and utility trailer on fire. CO Ingersoll advised Monroe Central Dispatch of the incident and requested the fire department respond due to the size of the blaze. CO Ingersoll assisted the homeowner with retrieving his dog from the residence. With the high wind and fire continuing to build, at any minute the residence could catch fire. After several minutes of trying to retrieve the stubborn Labrador from the house, CO Ingersoll used his catch pole and secured the dog in the owner’s vehicle. Once the fire department arrived, they were able to put out the fire which had begun to spread to the residence. Fortunately, they were able to put it out quickly before it could spread.