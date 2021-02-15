Tracking 2021 legislation

This report was compiled using the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation’s Tracking the Capitol tool and focuses on gun legislation. There are other options for hunting, fishing, etc.

In the Feb. 19 issue of New York Outdoor News, we go into detail on some of the bills that could make it to New York’s legislative floor this year.

This tool can be found at http://congressionalsportsmen.org/legislative-alerts. Also, the New York State Conservation Council, along with the Oswego County Sportsmen, track numerous bill pertaining to the outdoor community.

Meanwhile, check out the following report and be sure to contact your legislators.

NY A 383 – Adds ammunition to the list of prohibited items to purchase or dispose of after certain convictions.

NY A 412 – Establishes the offense of unlawful possession of firearms by persons under twenty‑one.

NY A 449 – Establishes a waiting period before a firearm, shotgun or rifle may be delivered to a person.

NY A 483 – Amends the Penal Law; relates to the criminal possession of a firearm or magazine digitally made; classifies such possession as a Class D felony.

NY A 613 / NY S 14 – Amends the Penal Law; criminalizes the sale of ghost guns and requires gunsmiths to register and serialize firearms, rifles, shotguns, and unfinished frames or receivers they assemble, manufacture, fabricate, build, or if they fit together the component parts of a firearm, rifle, or shotgun.

NY A 812 – Provides that large capacity ammunition devices shall only include those devices which hold more than 10 rounds.

NY A 837 – Requires the creation and imposition of restrictive commercial practices and stringent recordkeeping and reporting to prevent gun sales to criminals; provides that such measures shall be promulgated by the superintendent of state police; restricts premises of sales; requires employee training; prohibits straw purchases; imposes additional license conditions.

NY A 930 – Relates to the point of contact for conducting national instant criminal background checks; authorizes and directs the division of state police to serve as the point of contact for implementation of specified section; establishes the background check fund.

NY A 1033 – Requires the Division of State Police to develop and maintain a statewide registry of individuals who have waived the right to purchase firearms, rifles, or shotguns; provides for the allowance of revocation of such waivers.

NY A 1180 – Enacts the Children’s Weapon Accident Prevention Act; creates crimes of failure to store a weapon safely in the first and second degrees, aggravated failure to store a weapon safely, and criminally negligent storage of a weapon in the first and second degrees; provides affirmative defenses; directs the Commissioner of Education to develop a weapons safety program.

NY A 1598 – Prohibits the sale of handgun ammunition to any person unless the person can produce proof of a firearm license; defines ammunition; imposes a civil penalty of between $500 and $1,000 for each violation.

NY A 1815 – Requires all motor vehicles transporting five or more weapons or ammunition for five or more weapons to have a separate storage area secured by padlock or combination lock and all such weapons and ammunition to be so secured when being transported; imposes a fine of at least a specified amount and not more than a specified amount for violation.

NY A 1839 – Permits security guards and private investigators licensed to possess or carry a firearm to possess and carry such firearm in New York City without a special permit from the police commissioner of the city of New York granting validity to such license.

NY A 2093 – Amends the Penal Law; relates to the definition of assault weapons; removes certain characteristics from the definition of assault weapons.

NY A 2125 – Establishes a special fee on firearms, rifles and shotguns; establishes the gun violence research fund.

NY A 2126 – Amends the Penal Law; relates to the sale of ammunition for assault weapons; classes E felony.

NY A 2175 – Restricts the sale of ammunition to only individuals authorized to possess such weapon; creates the no‑gun database under the division of criminal justice services.

NY A 2176 – Amends the Penal Law; requires gunsmiths and firearms dealers to implement a plan for securing firearms, rifles and shotguns, including those transported in interstate commerce with the following minimum requirements for such security plan: display cases must be locked at all times; firearms, rifles and shotguns must be secured in a locked fireproof safe or vault in the licensed premises or in a similar secured and locked area.

NY A 2222 – Amends the Education Law; establishes that public schools shall prohibit marksmanship and or shooting programs.

NY A 2331 – Amends the General Business Law; prohibits entry to gun shows to anyone under twelve years of age.

NY A 2335 – Limits the application of the Safe Act to the counties of Kings, Queens, Richmond, New York and Bronx.

NY A 2637 – Amends the Penal Law; makes possession and sale of armor piercing ammunition a class B felony; includes exchanging and disposing of armor piercing ammunition.

NY A 3098 – Amends the Penal Law; authorizes the possession of certain antique rifles and their modern day replicas.

NY A 3115 – Amends the Executive Law; prohibits a law enforcement agency from receiving or purchasing the following property from a military equipment surplus program operated by the federal government: (i) drones that are armored, weaponized, or both, (ii) aircraft that are combat configured or combat coded, (iii) grenades or similar explosives and grenade launchers, (iv) silencers, or (v) militarized armored vehicles; defines terms; makes related provisions.

NY A 3538 / NY S 3206- Provides that a license to possess a pistol or revolver shall permit the licensee to carry such weapon concealed.

NY A 3829 /NY S 1605 – Requires a purchaser of any firearm, rifle or shotgun to submit to a mental health evaluation and provide the seller with his or her approval to purchase such firearm.

NY S 65 – Restricts the sale of ammunition to only individuals authorized to possess such weapon.

NY S 314 – Relates to the sale of ammunition for assault weapons.

NY S 335 – Relates to automatic sealing of certain misdemeanor records.

NY S 476 – Establishes the offense of unlawful possession of firearms by persons under twenty‑one.

NY S 687 – Clarifies the definition of imitation weapon.

NY S 1192 – Requires persons possessing any firearm to hold a firearms safety certificate; establishes application and training process therefor.

NY S 1401 – Prohibits the possession of concealed firearms in any national park or national wildlife refuge system; imposes a civil penalty of not more than $1,000 for a violation thereof.

NY S 1419 – Prohibits persons, firms or corporations engaged in the retail business of selling firearms from selling, delivering or transferring child operated firearms; defines child operated firearm to mean a pistol or revolver manufactured 1 year after the effective date of these provisions which does not contain a childproofing device or mechanism incorporated into the design of such pistol or revolver to effectively preclude an average 5 year old from firing same; makes violations a class A misdemeanor.

NY S 1456 – Increases the penalties for certain criminal possession of a weapon offenses from a misdemeanor to a class D felony.

NY S 1689 – Authorizes the transfer of certain weapons from an estate to an immediate member of the decedent’s family; expands definition of immediate family to include siblings, grandparents and grandchildren as such term relates to the sale or disposal of certain firearms; relates to the filing of approved applications for licenses for the possession of firearms; exempts certain large capacity ammunition feeding devices from certain requirements of the penal law.

NY S 1719 – Amends the Penal Law; relates to gun buy back programs; requires entities operating such programs to check the serial number of all firearms obtained against the NYSPIN records and to obtain the express permission of the lawful owner of any firearm found to be stolen before the destruction thereof.

NY S 1725 – Amends the General Business Law; expands the definition of immediate family to include siblings, grandparents and grandchildren as such term relates to the sale or disposal of certain firearms.

NY S 2085 – Amends the Penal Law; relates to the definition of an assault weapon.

NY S 2154 – Requires credit card, debit card, or processor service companies to allow for the purchase of firearms and firearm ammunition with such services.

NY S 2844 – Relates to the point of contact for conducting national instant criminal background checks; authorizes and directs the division of state police to serve as the point of contact for implementation of 18 U.S.C. sec; 922(t); establishes the background check fund.

NY S 2892 – Relates to prohibiting the possession of certain 50 caliber firearms; directs the Division of State Police to embark on a program whereby persons currently in lawful possession of such weapons may be reimbursed for the fair market value thereof upon turning in such weapons to a designated officer.

NY S 2949 – Creates a firearm violence research institute and a firearm violence research fund; makes an appropriation therefor.

NY S 3018 – Relates to establishing additional requirements to purchase a firearm, shotgun or rifle; requires a person to apply for a hunting license prior to the purchase of a shotgun or rifle; establishes additional requirements for all firearms, shotguns and rifles including taking a five hour gun safety course and exam, passing a shooting range test with 90 percent accuracy, providing notarized proof of a passed drug test and mental health evaluation, providing proof of purchase of firearm and ammunition.

NY S 3196 – Removes the prohibition on firearm silencers.

NY S 3346 – Establishes active shooter drills in public and private educational institutions.