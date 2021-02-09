Nominations sought for annual hunter ethics award

The DNR and award volunteers are seeking nominations for the 2020 DNR Ethical Hunter Award. Nominations are due by Feb. 19. (Photo by Jerry Davis)

An annual hunter ethics award was initiated 20 years ago to honor a licensed Wisconsin hunter doing something above and beyond what state laws require.

The award was initiated to tell the other story, the fact that most who hunt Wisconsin not only follow the rules, but would also assist a fellow hunter in need of some help.

Last year’s winner was nominated and then presented the 2019 DNR Ethical Hunter Award in May at Vortex Optics in Barneveld. As the corporate sponsor, Vortex gifts the winner a product from the line of scopes, binoculars and rangefinders.

If you have someone you would like to nominate, please do so by Feb. 19 by sending an email to the committee chair, DNR Game Warden April Dombrowski, at the DNR, april.dombrowski@wisconsin.gov. Provide the nominee’s name and contact, as well as your own contact information.

Include a paragraph or two explaining why you believe that person should receive the 2020 DNR Ethical Hunter Award.