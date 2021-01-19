Hunt Fish OH app paying big dividends

Columbus — Never let it be said that Ohio’s outdoor-loving men and women are not tech savvy.

ODNR Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker told state wildlife council members in January the HuntFish OH smartphone app, which went live in August, has had at least 60,000 downloads since its inception.

Hunters used the app to check 18,957 deer so far this season. Sales brought in $1,039,626, Wecker said.

It’s pretty easy. A smartphone user sets up access code or pin to create a personalized site on HuntFish OH. Once that is done, the user can buy licenses, check kills, check on the weather, find state parks, nature preserves, wildlife areas, campgrounds, and other public access points.

Public lakes and boat ramps are also at a user’s fingertips, with fishing hotspots flagged by species.

The Division of Wildlife decided to create the app after noting more and more folks were using phones to buy licenses and check game – a practice that had been available for some time.

Overall mobile phone use to buy licenses increased from 2% to 16% between 2014 and 2019. Similar phone use for checking game increased from 20% to 37% between 2015 and 2019.

The division’s license vendor contributed $25,000 toward creation of the app while an equal amount came from the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation. The division kicked in another $25,000.

It has turned out to be a good investment.