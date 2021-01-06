Shaping the Wisconsin deer herd

(Photo courtesy of Wisconsin DNR)

MADISON, Wis. — Hunters, farmers, foresters and anyone interested in Wisconsin’s deer herd can help shape deer management in Wisconsin. Now through Jan. 13, 2021, the public is invited to comment on the Wisconsin DNR herd size objectives and deer management unit (DMU) boundaries for the next three years.

Each County Deer Advisory Council (CDAC) has provided preliminary recommendations to increase, decrease or maintain herd size. In addition, the public has the opportunity to comment on DMU boundary recommendations proposed by the DNR. To view the preliminary recommendations for each county and provide feedback, visit the DNR’s website.

Following the public comment period, each county’s deer advisory council will meet virtually between Jan. 19-25 to discuss input received and determine final recommendations. The public is invited to attend these meetings, listed on the CDAC webpage. Preregistration is not required.

The DNR will review final council recommendations and present them to the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board for approval in February.

CDAC council members represent stakeholder groups impacted by deer management. Members work with local DNR staff to schedule meetings and provide community outreach and an opportunity for public input.

Members review county-level population data and deer impacts on forests and agriculture and develop three-year recommendations on county population objectives as well as annual antlerless harvest quotas. These councils provide the people of Wisconsin greater input into local deer management decisions and are essential for shaping the future of deer hunting and management.

Learn more about the process on the DNR’s website.