Outdoor News Radio – January 2, 2021

As the New Year kicks off, Outdoor News Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Minnesota editor Tim Spielman chat about the year that was 2020 and the annual “year-in-review’ story. Spielman also shares his thoughts on the passing of longtime DNR fisheries manager and quality northern pike advocate Jim Lilienthal. The “Birdchick” Sharon Stiteler then drops in to talk about the ample birding opportunities that Minnesotans have at their disposal this winter with large flocks of finches in the region, plus a fair number of great gray owls. Rob and Tim Lesmeister then wrap things up with more chatter on the year in review and talk of increasing Conservation Reserve Program acreage in 2021 and beyond. Happy New Year to all of our listeners!