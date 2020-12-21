Wildlife officer shot in line of duty, expected to be OK

Martinsville, Ohio — In a still evolving and fluid matter, three southwest Ohio individuals have been arrested in connection to the alleged shooting of Ohio Division of Wildlife commissioned officer Kevin Behr.

The Clinton County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office said the incident is alleged to have occurred about 4 p.m., (Sunday), Dec. 20. This was the last day of Ohio’s two-day, so-called “bonus” statewide firearms hunting season.

Following is the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office media release on the incident. More details are expected, perhaps by Monday, Dec. 21.

The release reads: “On Dec. 20, 2020, at approximately 4 p.m. the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Communication Center advising that a Wildlife Officer had been shot and needed assistance.

“Wildlife officers and natural resource officers working in the area responded for assistance as well as officers from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“Wildlife officers were investigating a deer poaching complaint in the area of Macedonia Road and Martinsville Road when the shooting occurred. Wildlife investigator Kevin Behr, a 25-year veteran of the Division, sustained a gunshot wound during this investigation.

“Three suspects were taken into custody shortly after the incident. Arrested were Brian R. Liming, 49, of Xenia, Ohio. Liming is being held on charges of weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree, no deer permit, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and hunting without permission, a misdemeanor of the third degree.

“Thomas Davis, 35, of Jamestown, Ohio, is being held on a charge of aiding an offender, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.

“Brian Achtermann, 36, of Midland, Ohio, is being held on charges of: No hunting license, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree and no deer permit, a misdemeanor of the third degree.

“The investigation into this case is being handled by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and upon completion will be presented to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office for a determination of additional charges.

“Investigator Behr was airlifted from the scene and taken to a trauma center for injuries sustained during the shooting. Investigator Behr’s injuries, while serious, appear to be non-life threatening, and he is currently in stable condition.

“If anyone has additional information relating to this case, we would ask that they contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 937-382-1611.”

