Outdoor News Radio – October 17, 2020

Outdoor News Radio kicks off with a recap of the 2020 Minnesota ring-necked pheasant hunting opener. Host Rob Drieslein shares some anecdotes from the first official opener at the Gary Clancy Wildlife Management Area southwest of Mankato, and Editor Tim Spielmen offers some first-hand insight on why he thinks the opener was mediocre but the rest of the season could be excellent. Then Casey Weismantel, executive director of the Aberdeen, South Dakota, Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, joins the discussion to forecast the South Dakota ringneck opener and chat about opportunities in his local area as well as across South Dakota. Tim Lesmeister and Rob then wrap up the show with a chat about fall fishing and the black bear taken in southeastern Minnesota in September.