No Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener, but a governor opener hunt nonetheless

Governor Tim Walz with English springer spaniel Freja. (Minnesota DNR)

Governor Tim Walz was out bright and early Sunday morning to enjoy the first weekend of pheasant hunting in Minnesota.

The 2020 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener event, slated for the previous day in Fairmont, was postponed until 2021 as a result of COVID-19.

The governor hunted with John Benson of Mankato and State Senator Nick Frentz on the private property of Blaine Phillips in southern Minnesota.

The birds didn’t cooperate, though: neither Governor Walz, Benson, nor Frentz bagged a bird. But, they did enjoy working with their trusty dogs and enjoying the beautiful weather and the camaraderie of the hunt.

Governor Walz, Benson and Frentz all wore masks when not hunting, and maintained a 6-foot distance from each other during the hunt, in keeping with the DNR and Minnesota Department of Health outdoor recreation guidelines.