Cedar-Planked Salmon with Soy-Ginger Glaze

Published with permission from The Backyard Fire Cookbook by Linda Ly

© 2019 Quarto Publishing Group USA Inc.

Text © 2019 Linda Ly

Photography © 2019 Will Taylor

Salmon and cedar planks go hand in hand when you think plank grilling. The technique keeps the delicate flesh from burning or tearing on the grate, and the fish picks up the smoky flavors from the grill while it gently steams. Here, cedar also plays nicely with the deep, warm flavors of a honey, soy, sesame glaze. Brush it on before the salmon goes on the grill and the fish just soaks up all those vivid flavors. Finish with more glaze spooned over the top—or, if you’re like me, make a little extra to dress side dishes like grilled baby bok choy or steamed rice.

YIELD: SERVES 4

1/4 cup honey

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon grated peeled fresh ginger

2 garlic cloves, minced

4 (8-ounce) salmon fillets

2 tablespoons thinly

Sliced fresh garlic chives

(see recipe note)

Soak a cedar plank in water for at least 1 hour before you plan to grill.

Prepare a medium-hot two-zone fire in a charcoal grill with a grill grate over the coals.

In a small bowl, stir together the honey, soy sauce, sesame oil, vinegar, ginger, and garlic. Reserve half the glaze and set aside until needed.

Place the salmon in a shallow dish and thoroughly pat dry with paper towels. Generously brush the fillets with the remaining glaze. Sprinkle an equal amount of chives over each fillet.

Preheat the plank until it starts to smoke. Turn the plank over and move it over indirect heat. Arrange the salmon on the plank and drizzle the fillets with any glaze that dripped off into the dish. Close the grill lid. Grill for 15 to 20 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the flesh reaches 120°F to 125°F (49°C to 52°C). (Depending on the thickness of your fillets, cooking time may vary by a few minutes.)

On the stovetop, in a small saucepan over medium heat, bring the reserved glaze to a simmer. Spoon the warm glaze over the salmon before serving, or offer it as a sauce for side dishes.

Recipe Note:

Garlic chives, a relative of the more common onion chives (or what we simply call “chives”), have flat, broad leaves and a delicate garlic flavor. They can be found in most Asian grocery stores and some specialty markets. Substitute regular chives or scallions as needed.

About the Chef: Linda Ly is the author of several bestselling cookbooks, including The Backyard Fire Cookbook. Her expertise in edible gardening and her penchant for crushing common food myths is a cornerstone of her popular blog, found at gardenbetty.com. Her site has an emphasis on teaching you how to maximize your garden bounty and to preserve the harvest. Linda is an outdoor enthusiast who resides in Central Oregon with her family. Additional cookbooks include the highly acclaimed The New Camp Cookbook, as well as The Backyard Fire Cookbook and The No-Waste Vegetable Cookbook. Follow Garden Betty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.