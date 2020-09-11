Arctic Shield Classic Elite Parka and Bib Sets

A prize you could win in the 2020 "Show Us Your Best Shot Photo Contest"
You don’t fill a tag inside. The Classic Elite line of clothing by Arctic Shield features their Retain™ heat retention technology to keep you warm and dry without sacrificing comfort. The added warmth doesn’t come with added bulk, so you can stay in the deer stand longer and take the perfect shot when your target rears its head.

We will be awarding 9 total winners in the contest prizes from this portfolio. That means 3 men, 3 women and 3 youth will each be decked out in this great gear!

 

Mens Arcticshield Jacket

3 Men’s Classic Elite Parkas will be awarded

Womens Arcicshield Classic Elite Parka

3 Women’s Classic Elite Parkas will be awarded

Youth Arcticshield Classic Elite Parka

Plus 3 Youth-sized Classic Elite Parkas will be awarded too!

Mens Arcticshield Classic Elite Bib

Did we mention that those parka’s will be paired with the Classic Elite Bibs from Arctic Shield?

Learn more about the Classic Elite Line from Arctic Shield Here

 

